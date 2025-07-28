â€˜Dark world of cockfightingâ€™: Marcos promises full govâ€™t effort on missing sabungeros

‘Dark world of cockfighting’: Marcos promises full gov’t effort on missing sabungeros

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos (C) delivers his speech during the State of the Nation Address at the House of Representatives in Manila on July 28, 2025.

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. assured the public that the entire government is working collaboratively to resolve the case of missing sabungeros.

During Marcos’s fourth State of the Nation Address (SONA) on Monday, July 28, he promised a whole-of-government approach on resolving the case due to syndicates operating in the "dark world of cockfighting."

“Hahabulin at pananagutin natin ang mga utak at ang sangkot, sibilyan man o opisyal. Kahit malakas, mabigat, o mayaman, hindi sila mangi-ngibabaw sa batas,” Marcos said in his SONA.

(We will pursue and hold accountable the masterminds and those involved, whether civilian or official. Even if they are powerful, influential, or wealthy, they will not be above the law.)

“Higit sa lahat, ipaparamdam natin sa mga salarin ang bigat ng parusa sa karumal-dumal na krimen na mga ito,” he added.

(Above all, we will make the perpetrators feel the full weight of the punishment for these heinous crimes.)

In an interview with reporters on the sidelines of the SONA, Department of Justice (DOJ) spokesperson Assistant Secretary Mico Clavano said the investigation is still ongoing with the missing cockfight enthusiasts.

However, the justice department said it will be more cautious since some details regarding the investigation are yet to be cleared.

“Even we’re very careful releasing details about this case because we’re at the very start of the investigation. It’s still an open investigation and a lot of the details still have yet to be straightened out," Clavano said.

The search for the missing sabungeros in Taal Lake was first suspended on July 18, 2025, due to bad weather brought by Tropical Storm Crising.

The sabungeros who have been missing since 2021 have been allegedly thrown into Taal Lake after being killed, according to self-proclaimed whistleblower Julie "Dondon" Patidongan.

In response, the government, led by the DOJ, started the search at Taal Lake in Batangas with the help of the Philippine Coast Guard.