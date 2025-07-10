Tony Yang, brother of ex-Duterte adviser Michael, arrested over identity fraud

Tony Yang, also known as Yang JianXin, during the Senate investigation inquiring on his citizenship and involvement with his brother Michael Yang on September 23, 2024.

MANILA, Philippines — Authorities have arrested Jianxin Yang, also known as Tony Yang, the older brother of former president Rodrigo Duterte's economic adviser Michael Yang.

Yang was arrested on the evening of July 9, 2025, at the Temporary Custodial Facility of the Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commission (PAOCC) in Pasay City. The charges are in connection with multiple cases, including falsification of public documents, perjury and violation of the alias law.

A warrant for his arrest had been issued on November 22, 2024, by Judge Eleuteria Apdian Badoles-Algodon of the Municipal Trial Court Branch 2 in Cagayan de Oro City.

Intercepted at NAIA, linked to fraud network. Prior to his arrest, Yang was intercepted at Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 3 over immigration violations. Authorities uncovered what they described as an extensive network of corporate and identity fraud linked to him.

Reports indicate that Yang operated under the alias Antonio Maestrado Lim to establish at least 12 companies in Cebu, Davao, and Cagayan de Oro, including malls, rice mills, and a steel plant.

Authorities said they recovered falsified IDs, firearm licenses, nearly P1.4 million in cash, and other contraband items during the NAIA operation.

Further investigation found similarities between Yang’s case and that of former Bamban, Tarlac Mayor Alice Guo, who had also been implicated in the use of questionable civil documents.

Admission in Senate inquiry. During a Senate inquiry in September 2024, Yang admitted to using the name Antonio Maestrado Lim and confessed to securing a fraudulent Philippine birth certificate, which he claimed was obtained by his grandfather. This document allowed him to run businesses in the country as a Filipino citizen despite being born in China.

Held pending bail, turnover. Yang has been transferred to the Pasay City Police Station for booking and documentation. He will remain in local police custody until bail is posted, after which he will be turned over to the Bureau of Immigration for proceedings related to his immigration offenses.