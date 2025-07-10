^

Headlines

Tony Yang, brother of ex-Duterte adviser Michael, arrested over identity fraud

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
July 10, 2025 | 7:12pm
Tony Yang, brother of ex-Duterte adviser Michael, arrested over identity fraud
Tony Yang, also known as Yang JianXin, during the Senate investigation inquiring on his citizenship and involvement with his brother Michael Yang on September 23, 2024.
Office of Sen. Risa Hontiveros

MANILA, Philippines — Authorities have arrested Jianxin Yang, also known as Tony Yang, the older brother of former president Rodrigo Duterte's economic adviser Michael Yang.

Yang was arrested on the evening of July 9, 2025, at the Temporary Custodial Facility of the Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commission (PAOCC) in Pasay City. The charges are in connection with multiple cases, including falsification of public documents, perjury and violation of the alias law.

A warrant for his arrest had been issued on November 22, 2024, by Judge Eleuteria Apdian Badoles-Algodon of the Municipal Trial Court Branch 2 in Cagayan de Oro City.

Intercepted at NAIA, linked to fraud network. Prior to his arrest, Yang was intercepted at Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 3 over immigration violations. Authorities uncovered what they described as an extensive network of corporate and identity fraud linked to him.

Reports indicate that Yang operated under the alias Antonio Maestrado Lim to establish at least 12 companies in Cebu, Davao, and Cagayan de Oro, including malls, rice mills, and a steel plant.

Authorities said they recovered falsified IDs, firearm licenses, nearly P1.4 million in cash, and other contraband items during the NAIA operation.

Further investigation found similarities between Yang’s case and that of former Bamban, Tarlac Mayor Alice Guo, who had also been implicated in the use of questionable civil documents.

Admission in Senate inquiry. During a Senate inquiry in September 2024, Yang admitted to using the name Antonio Maestrado Lim and confessed to securing a fraudulent Philippine birth certificate, which he claimed was obtained by his grandfather. This document allowed him to run businesses in the country as a Filipino citizen despite being born in China.

Held pending bail, turnover. Yang has been transferred to the Pasay City Police Station for booking and documentation. He will remain in local police custody until bail is posted, after which he will be turned over to the Bureau of Immigration for proceedings related to his immigration offenses.

BUREAU OF IMMIGRATION

MICHAEL YANG

PAOCC

POGO

PRESIDENTIAL ANTI-ORGANIZED CRIME COMMISSION

TONY YANG
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Atong Ang-linked probe hits snag over PCSO chief&rsquo;s travel records

Atong Ang-linked probe hits snag over PCSO chief’s travel records

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 6 hours ago
The PCSO chief's consent is not enough. Immigration seeking formal consent to release Felix Reyes's travel records...
Headlines
fbtw
SEC lists Ang, 4 others as e-sabong firm stockholders

SEC lists Ang, 4 others as e-sabong firm stockholders

By Richmond Mercurio | 2 days ago
Businessman Charlie “Atong” Ang and four other investors are behind Lucky 8 Star Quest Inc., according to documents...
Headlines
fbtw
'Telltale signs' of AI videos are becoming undetectable &mdash; and more dangerous

'Telltale signs' of AI videos are becoming undetectable — and more dangerous

By Isabelle Nicole Dulay | 5 days ago
AI-generated disinformation will soon outpace our ability to detect it. What happens when falsehoods look more convincing...
Headlines
fbtw
Into the deep: Search for missing sabungeros begins July 10

Into the deep: Search for missing sabungeros begins July 10

By Ian Laqui | 9 hours ago
The search for the missing sabungeros began on Thursday, July 10.
Headlines
fbtw
PCSO chairman denies fixing cases for Atong

PCSO chairman denies fixing cases for Atong

By Ranier Allan Ronda | 20 hours ago
The chairman of the board of the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office, Felix Reyes, decried recent statements of Julie Patidongan,...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
3 Filipino seafarers feared dead after Houthi attack in Red Sea
3 Filipino seafarers feared dead after Houthi attack in Red Sea
2 hours ago
Headlines
fb tw
Binay sisters clash: Abby says Makati can pay subway deal, Nancy warns of bankruptcy
Binay sisters clash: Abby says Makati can pay subway deal, Nancy warns of bankruptcy
3 hours ago
Headlines
fb tw
DBM boosts OVP budget to P903 million for more personnel, IT equipment

DBM boosts OVP budget to P903 million for more personnel, IT equipment

By Cristina Chi | 3 hours ago
The Department of Budget and Management raised the proposed budget of Vice President Sara Duterte's office for next year...
Headlines
fbtw
Emotional abuse case vs. Albee Benitez junked in Makati

Emotional abuse case vs. Albee Benitez junked in Makati

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 4 hours ago
The Makati City Prosecutor’s Office has dismissed the criminal complaint filed by the estranged wife of Rep. Albee Benitez...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with