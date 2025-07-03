LIST: First 10 bills filed by each senator in the 20th Congress

MANILA, Philippines — With the 20th Congress now in session, senators are lining up to file their first 10 priority bills, which they are expected to defend and push forward in the coming years.

Philstar.com has compiled all their pet bills as follows:

Sen. Bam Aquino

Classroom-Building Acceleration Program E-Textbook Para sa Lahat Act Libreng RLE Act Bayanihan Work Program Act School to Employment Program Act Student Discount Para sa Load Act Angat Sweldo Para sa Guro Act Private Education Voucher Expansion Act Adopt-A-School Act of 2025 Amendments to the Universal Access to Quality Tertiary Education Act

Sen. Alan Peter Cayetano

Filipino Identity in Values Act Makakapagtapos Ako Act of 2025 Third Commission on Education (EDCOM III) Act Executive-Legislative Labor Commission (LabCom) Act of 2025 Emergency Response Department (ERD) Act Trust Fund for the Abandoned, Neglected, or Voluntarily Committed Child Center for the Elderly in All Cities and Municipalities Act AFP & PNP Camp Development Fund Act Anti-Online Gambling Advertisement Act of 2025 Health Passport System Act

Sen. Pia Cayetano

Vapes and HTPS Regulation Act Allied Health Scholarship and Service Act Spousal and Child Support Act Walkable and Bikeable Communities Act Artificial Intelligence Regulation Act Strengthening the Tertiary Education Subsidy Tax Exemption for Incentives and Rewards of National Athletes and Coaches Repealing Discriminatory Laws Against Women NO HTPs and Vapes in School Act Ban on Online Gambling Act

Sen. Bato dela Rosa

Death Penalty for Large-scale Illegal Drug Trafficking ROTC Act Amendment of the Party-list System Act ELCAC Act Jail Integration Act Rank Classification of BFP and BJMP Anti-Drug Abuse Council (ADAC) Act Amendment of Marawi Siege Victims Compensation Act of 2022 Filipino Farmer Financial Assistance Program Act OFW Financial Literacy Act

Sen. JV Ejercito

Supplemental Appropriations for P (FY 2025) Masterplan for Infrastructure and National Development (MIND) Act Lowering of PhilHealth Premium Contribution amending UHC Act Magna Carta of Barangay Health Workers Suspension of Excise taxes on Regular Gasoline, Unleaded Premium Gasoline and Diesel P250 Daily Minimum Wage Increase Act Security of Tenure Act (Anti-ENDO) Agri-Food Terminal and Trading Centers Act Commuters’ Rights and Welfare Act Motorcycle Taxi Act

Sen. Francis Escudero

An Act Prohibiting Any Form of Interference by National Government Agencies With the Use of the National Tax Allotment and Locally-Generated Revenues of Local Government Units An Act to Further Strengthen Local Autonomy Through a More Rationalized System of Decentralization Amending for the Purpose Republic Act Number 7160, as Amended, Otherwise Known as the "Local Government Code of 1991" An Act Promoting Business Competitiveness by Providing Temporary Tax Relief to Single Proprietorships, Cooperatives, Partnerships or Corporations Classified as Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises An Act Promoting Business Growth and Recovery by Reducing the Cost of Business Compliance for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, Amending for the Purpose the National Internal Revenue Code of 1997, as Amended An Act Mandating Government Officials and Employees to Execute and Submit a Written Permission to Examine, Inquire or Look Into All Their Deposits and Investments Thereby Waiving the Bank Secrecy Law as Provided for Under Republic Act Numbers 1405 and 6426 An Act Providing an Increase and an Automatic Adjustment Mechanism in the Personnel Economic Relief Allowance (PERA) Granted to Government Employees An Act Reinstituting Mandatory Credit Allocation for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, Imposing Fines and Penalties for Noncompliance, and for Other Purposes An Act Providing for the Redevelopment of Condominiums, Amending for the Purpose Republic Act No. 4726, as Amended, Otherwise known as "The Condominium Act" An Act Establishing a Tripartite Council to Address the Problems of Unemployment, Underemployment, Job-Skills Mismatch and Technology-Induced Job Displacement, and Appropriating Funds Therefor An Act Lowering the Compulsory Retirement Age of Teachers and Non-Teaching School Personnel of the Department of Education From Sixty-Five (65) to Sixty (60) Years Old

Sen. Jinggoy Estrada

Universal Pension for Senior Citizens Removal of Senior High School New Anti-Espionage Act Personal Economic Relief Allowance Increase For Government Workers PH Civil Registration and Vital Statistics Act 20% Travel Tax Discount for Seniors Disaster Food and Stockpile Act PH Coast Guard Modernization Act AI Training for Government Workforce Act National Family Commission of the Philippines

Sen. Win Gatchalian

3-Year College Education 21st Century School Boards Act Teachers Professionalization Amendments Adopt-A-school Amendments Arabic Language and Islamic Values Education (alive) Act Granting Increase In Take-home Pay For All Working Filipinos Act (ginhawa) Online Gambling Regulatory Framework Act Vape Bill Financial Intermediary Taxation Act General Tax Amnesty Act Of 2025

Sen. Bong Go

Expanded Tertiary Education Subsidy Philhealth ID Health Card Regionalization of the National Academy of Sports New Medical Technology Law Department of Disaster Resilience Indigent Jobseekers Assistance Program Across-The-Board Wage Hike Mental Health Offices in SUCs Rural Employment Assistance or TUPAD Bill Magna Carta for Barangays

Sen. Risa Hontiveros

P200 Daily Minimum Wage Increase Act of 2025 Fair Wages and Productivity Act of 2025 Dagdag Sahod for Public Basic Education Teachers and Employees Act Anti-ENDO and Contracting Law Protektadong Online Workers, Entrepreneurs, Riders at Raketera ("POWERR") Act of 2025 Interns' Rights and Welfare Act of 2025 Lingap Para kay Lolo at Lola Act The 2025 Water Crisis Act Anti-Hospital Detention SOGIESC-Equality Bill

Sen. Panfilo Lacson

Expanding the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps) People's Participation in the National Budget Process New Anti-Espionage Law Kabataang Magsasaka Scholarship Anti-Political Dynasty Presidential Succession GSIS Voluntary Membership Amendment to the Bank Secrecy Law Amendment to the Philippine Identification System Act Regulation of the Use of Social Media Platforms by Minors

Sen. Lito Lapid

Inang Matibay Act of 2025 National Film Archives of the Philippines Act News Media Welfare Act Philippine Film and Television Tourism Act Free Access to Government Websites Act Philippine Transportation Safety Board Act Rights of Internally Displaced Persons Act National Preventative Mechanism Act of 2025 One Electronic Medical Records Act Automatic Emergency Defibrillators in Public Places Act

Sen. Loren Legarda

One Tablet, One Student Act Pangkabuhayan Act Unpaid Care Workers Equity And Empowerment Act Magna Carta Of Waste Workers Living Wage Act Monthly Maintenance Medication Support For Senior Citizens Act Women And Children Protection Units Act Low Carbon Economy Act Complementarity In Education Act Blue Economy Act

Sen. Rodante Marcoleta

An Act Exempting Electricity Sales From Value-added Tax, Further Amending For The Purpose Sections 108 and 109 of the National Internal Revenue Code, As Amended An Act Protecting Filipino Consumers From Arbitrary Price Increases Of Liquified Petroleum Gas, Amending For The Purpose Sections 14 And 19 Of Republic Act No. 8479, Otherwise Known As The "downstream Oil Industry Deregulation Act Of 1998" An Act To Further Enhance The Implementation Of The Lifeline Rate, Amending For The Purpose Section 73 Of Republic Act No. 9136, Otherwise Known as the "Electric Power Industry Reform Act Of 2001," As Amended By Republic Act No. 11552 An Act Establishing A National Energy Policy And Regulatory Framework For Facilities Utilizing Waste-to-energy Technologies An Act Creating The Barangay Affairs And Development Commission, Defining Its Powers And Functions, Establishing The Barangay Development Fund, And Appropriating Funds Therefor An Act Addressing Food Security Concerns Through Integrating Instructional Gardens In Primary And Secondary School Curricula And Promoting The Use Of Urban Agriculture, And For Other Purposes An Act Granting Free Tertiary Agricultural Education, And Other Related Courses To All Dependent Children Of Qualified Farmers Or Farm Workers And Deserving Filipino Students, And For Other Purposes An Act Institutionalizing The Fertilizer And Pesticide Subsidy Program Under The Department Of Agriculture, And Appropriating Funds Therefor An Act Establishing The Overseas Filipino Workers Social Security And Retirement System, And Appropriating Funds Therefor An Act Exempting The Underprivileged And Homeless From The Required Payment Of Supersedeas Bond To Perfect An Appeal In Relation To Ejectment Cases Filed Against Them, Amending For The Purpose Republic Act No. 7279 Otherwise Known As The Urban Development Housing Act

Sen. Imee Marcos

National Minimum Wage Act Minimum Wage for Farmers Act Amendment to Regional Specialty Centers Act Young Farmers and Fisherfolk Challenge Act Budget Modernization Act Revised Cooperative Code Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situation (AICS) Act National Tax Allotment Act Promoting Local Government Fiscal Autonomy Act Lowering the Rate or Suspension of VAT for Petroleum Products

Sen. Robin Padilla

Amending The Indigenous Peoples Rights Act Unified Halal Certification Muslim Prayer Rooms P150 Daily Minimum Wage Increase Abolishing The Travel Tax Medical Cannabis Dissolution Of Marriage Amending The Early Years Act Nursing Homes For Senior Citizens Anti-Political Dynasty

Sen. Kiko Pangilinan

Free Breakfast Program and Sustainable Agriculture Act Agricultural Land Conversion Ban Act Department of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (DFAR) Act Post-Harvest Facilities Support Act Urban Agriculture and Vertical Farming Act National Mangrove and Forest Protection Act Department of Water Resources Act Resolution directing the Senate Committee on Agriculture to conduct a probe into rising food prices Anti-Ticket Scalping Act Confidential and Intelligence Funds Accountability Act

Sen. Tito Sotto

People's Freedom of Information Act of 2025 Presidential Drug Enforcement Authority Act Anti-False Content and Fake News Act Amendments to the Party-List System Act (RA 7943) 14th Month Pay Law Neurodivergent People's Rights Act Environmental Engineering Law of the Philippines Maternal Surname for Legitimate Children Act Hybrid Elections Act Streamlining Drug Rehabilitation Admissions Act

Sen. Erwin Tulfo

Review of the Rice Tariffication Law Barangay Officials’ Salary Standardization Law National Land Use Act SUCs Professional Review Centers Act Medical Parole Act Health Courses Expansion Act of 2025 Simplified Aid Access Act of 2025 Anti-Conflict of Interest in Public Utilities Act Review of Expanded Solo Parents Act Anti-Road Rage Act

Sen. Raffy Tulfo

Wage Theft Law Anti-Abuse of Pakyawan (Piece- rate) Workers Act Department of Water Resources Act Magna Carta for Commuters Act Hours of Work for Health Workers Law Enforcement Body-worn Camera Act Expanded School-Based Feeding Program Limiting the Collection of Travel Tax Anti-Domestic Violence Act Financial Literacy Education for OFWS

Sen. Joel Villanueva

Security of Tenure and End of ENDO Freelancers Protection Act TUPAD Act Living Wage Act An Act Expanding the Use of the Legal Assistance Fund for OFWs OFW Hospital Act Anti-Online Gambling Act Magna Carta of Religious Freedom Freedom of Information Act National Independent Commission Against Corruption

Sen. Camille Villar

An Act Establishing A Cancer Medicine And Treatment Assistance Fund For Indigent And Underprivileged Filipinos An Act Requiring All National, Regional, And Provincial Government Hospitals To Establish, Operate And Maintain A Dialysis Ward Or Unit In Their Respective Hospital And Providing Free Dialysis Treatment To Indigent Patients An Act Providing For Protection Of The Remittances Of Overseas Filipino Workers An Act Enhancing Workers' Protection And Skills Development In The Course Of Job Disruption Due To Artificial Intelligence And Technological Advancements In The Digital Economy, And For Other Purposes An Act Safeguarding The Health Of Filipino Mothers At The Time Of Their Childbirth, Providing Protective Mechanisms Therefor, And For Other Purposes An Act Providing For Comprehensive, Accessible, And Affordable Early Detection And Timely Intervention Services For Children With Special Needs An Act Providing Protection For Children Using The Internet An Act Providing Discounted Or Waived Fees And Charges To Indigent Job Seekers In The Issuance Of Certain Pre-employment Documents Issued By Government Agencies An Act Providing For Free Freight Services In The Transportation Of Relief Goods To Calamity-stricken Areas An Act Establishing A "one Town, One Tourist Attraction Program" To Promote Tourism And Sustainable Economic Development, And Appropriating Funds Therefor

Sen. Mark Villar

Scam Prevention Center Act Enhanced Protection for Consumer Act Magna Carta of Commuters Abducted or Missing Persons Alert (AMPA) Act Granting Universal Social Pension for Senior Citizens Educational Assistance to Children and Dependent of Farmers and Fisherfolk Free Annual Medical Check-Up Act of 2025 Road Safety and Comprehensive Drivers Education Act Use of Digital Payments Act Adjusted Benefits for Barangay Officials

Sen. Migz Zubiri

Zubiri has yet to publish his list of priority bills filed for the 20th Congress as of writing. Philstar.com will update this story as soon as he releases his list.