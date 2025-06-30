Escudero has numbers to remain Senate president, says Villanueva

MANILA, Philippines — Despite criticism over his handling of Vice President Sara Duterte’s impeachment, Senate President Francis Escudero appears to retain support in the Senate.

Sen. Joel Villanueva, in a press briefing on Monday, July 30, said he was confident Escudero retained support.

“I am confident because I've talked to at least a majority of the senators,” Villanueva told reporters.

Numbers game. Villanueva said at least 13 senators have expressed support for Escudero to remain Senate president, though he did not provide an exact number.

He also backed Escudero himself, citing the Senate’s performance under his leadership.

“At the end of the day, you look at the accomplishments of the Senate during his tenure, marami ko talagang naipasa. And at the same time, yung respeto niya sa ating mga senador,” Villanueva said.

(At the end of the day, you look at the accomplishments of the Senate during his tenure — we passed a lot. At the same time, he respects us senators.)

Sen. Erwin Tulfo also voiced support for Escudero.

Reorganization pending. Villanueva, who was the majority leader during the 19th Congress, noted that once the 20th Congress opens in July, all seats in the Senate leadership will be vacated.

The Senate president, president pro tempore, majority leader and minority leader will all have to be elected again.

Villanueva remained mum on whether he has secured enough support to return as majority leader.

Weighing options. Opposition lawmaker Sen. Risa Hontiveros has considered the possibility of seeking the Senate Minority leadership but admitted she likely does not have the numbers. She said she will likely remain part of an independent bloc.