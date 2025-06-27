^

Australia declines to host Rodrigo Duterte during ICC case

Cristina Chi - Philstar.com
June 27, 2025 | 10:45am
Australia declines to host Rodrigo Duterte during ICC case
Composite image of the building of the International Criminal Court in The Hague, Netherlands and former Philippine president Rodrigo Duterte.
Public Int'l Law & Policy Group image; OCCRP

MANILA, Philippines — The Australian government has ruled out hosting former President Rodrigo Duterte for interim release after he petitioned the International Criminal Court to be temporarily freed in an unnamed third country.

It is understood that the Australian government is aware of Duterte's petition for interim release from the ICC detention center in The Hague, Netherlands. Australia has not agreed to host the former Philippine president, nor are they considering this, Philstar.com learned. 

Australia sees Duterte's application for provisional release as a matter for the ICC to consider under the Rome Statute, the founding treaty of the court, which Australia is also a party to. 

In his petition for interim release filed on June 12, Rodrigo Duterte's lawyers said a country has expressed its willingness to accept Duterte onto its territory for the duration of his interim release and enforce conditions of his release. The name of the country is redacted in the document

Vice President Sara Duterte earlier said in a media interview in Melbourne that Australia is on "the list of countries" that her father's lawyers were considering to be the host nation for his temporary release.

One of "two countries" that were "named" in the petition, Sara Duterte said in a media interview in Melbourne on June 22, had "committed to helping or to receiving and accepting" the former president. She did not disclose more details.

In opposing Duterte's request, the ICC prosecution said his proposed host country lacks an "extensive history of cooperation" with the court and would be unable to properly implement the conditions of interim release.

VP Sara tries to meet Australian FM Penny Wong. The vice president had also shared in the June 22 media interview that she had informed Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong of her visit on "very short notice."  

"I informed her informally through a message that I am here in Australia, and I am here to do a rally today and that if she is available for a very brief quick chat just to say hello because I met her in the Philippines when she visited and just, I wanted to say a friendly hello nothing official," the vice president said.

Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong was unavailable to meet with the vice president due to prior commitments, Philstar.com learned.

