Victims cite Duterte's threats, influence in opposing ICC release

Composite photo shows the flag of the International Criminal Court and former President Rodrigo Duterte after he was arrested on Tuesday, March 11, 2025.

MANILA, Philippines — Victims of former President Rodrigo Duterte’s war on drugs have opposed his request for interim release from detention, warning that allowing him to go free—temporarily or otherwise—could endanger their lives and destabilize the country.

In a document dated June 25, Paolina Massidda, principal counsel of the Office of Public Counsel for Victims, asked the International Criminal Court (ICC) Pre-Trial Chamber I to reject Duterte’s request, urging the court to keep him in detention until proceedings move forward.

“The release of Mr Duterte will not only be a great destabilising factor to the volatile security situation in the country as a whole, but will pose a direct and significant danger to the victims who have demonstrated courage in applying to participate in the present proceedings in order to contribute to the search for the truth, despite risks of being threatened or otherwise stigmatised,” the victims’ filing read.

According to the submission, victims believe Duterte’s continued detention is the only way to ensure his appearance at trial.

“Indeed, victims are extremely concerned with the prospect that Mr Duterte could be released, particularly because there is a real risk that they face threats from the suspect and his supporters,” it stated.

Power, popularity. The victims argued that Duterte still has access to case evidence, including the identities of prosecution witnesses, and warned that this poses serious security risks.

They also pointed to Duterte’s enduring political power and influence, which they said further heightens the threat.

RELATED: Remulla to seek ICC nod for Duterte's oath as Davao mayor

“It is also relevant to note that the suspect’s daughter, currently Vice-President of the Philippines, relayed her father’s words during a demonstration in his support held in March 2025 in The Hague, saying that Mr Duterte told her that he was brought to the Court illegally, by extraordinary rendition, and that he does not have to answer for the case against him at the court,” the document read.

Citing his recent reelection as mayor of Davao City, the victims stressed that Duterte “still wields a significant amount of power.”

“He is still very popular in the Philippines and commands widespread respect and obedience. Mr Duterte’s previous statements are also relevant to demonstrate a risk that he will not collaborate with the ICC,” they said.

“Moreover, Mr Duterte has several family members holding high public positions,” the plea added.

Duterte’s request for interim release was filed on June 12, and formally opposed by the ICC Office of the Prosecutor on June 23.

Neither filing disclosed the proposed destination for his release. However, Vice President Sara Duterte stated in a June 23 interview in Melbourne that her father’s camp requested his temporary release to Australia.

What went before. Duterte was arrested on March 11 upon his return from Hong Kong. He was formally presented with charges before the ICC on March 14.

The ICC has accused Duterte of crimes against humanity, citing his alleged involvement in at least 43 killings tied to the Davao Death Squad and police operations during his presidency. The charges span incidents from November 1, 2011, to March 16, 2019.

The confirmation of charges hearing is scheduled for September 23.

While official government figures place the drug war’s death toll at 6,000, human rights groups estimate the number could reach up to 30,000, with many victims being small-time drug users and pushers.