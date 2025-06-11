House panel recommends criminal raps vs VP

MANILA, Philippines — The House committee on good government recommended yesterday the filing of criminal charges for perjury, bribery and corruption against Vice President Sara Duterte over the alleged misuse of P612.5 million in confidential funds of the Office of the Vice President and the Department of Education.

In its committee report 1503 presented by committee chairman and Manila 3rd district Rep. Joel Chua before the plenary, the committee also recommended the filing of cases for technical malversation, falsification and use of falsified documents and plunder, betrayal of public trust and culpable violation of the Constitution against other erring officials.

The plenary adopted the committee report.

On legislative reform, the committee recommended to amend joint circular 2015-01 to improve utilization, reporting and auditing of confidential funds; limit which agencies can access confidential funds; cap allocation; set stricter SDO qualification and stronger penalties.

The committee also recommended to amend the secrecy of bank deposits law to allow the Commission on Audit and Congress access to accounts under investigation and review the Statement of Assets, Liabilities and Net Worth rules for disbursing officers.

The plenary also adopted committee report 1498 of the House Tri Committee, which is aimed at fighting fake news and disinformation.

“The TriCom established that coordinated disinformation campaigns are on the rise in the Philippines,”panel chairman Dan Fernandez said.

“It was established that Chinese-linked social media accounts have been systematically disseminating content critical of President Ferdinand ‘Bongbong’ R. Marcos Jr., while amplifying narratives favorable to Vice President Sara Duterte,” he added.