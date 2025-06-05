^

Catch, not kill: Torre promises just arrests, rehab for illegal drug users

Dominique Nicole Flores - Philstar.com
June 5, 2025 | 1:25pm
Catch, not kill: Torre promises just arrests, rehab for illegal drug users
President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. leads the Philippine National Police (PNP) change of command ceremony at Camp Crame in Quezon City on June 2, 2025
STAR / Noel Pabalate

MANILA, Philippines — Police chief General Nicolas Torre III sought to set the record straight: his “paramihan ng aresto” order is not a return to the Duterte administration’s war on drugs. 

Instead of arrests resulting in deaths, suspects will be caught alive, where their rights will be strictly upheld. Instead of violence, he said illegal drug users will be offered rehabilitation services.     

“Hindi ito iyong dating nangyayari na patay ang tao, ang nagrereklamo ay iyong pamilya — hindi ganoon. Ang hinuli mismo, buhay ‘yan,” Torre said at a Malacañang press briefing on Wednesday, June 4.   

(This isn’t like what used to happen where the person was already dead and it was the family filing the complaint — it’s not like that. The one who was arrested is alive.)

The new police chief stressed that those accused will be given access to legal remedies, including free legal counsel for those who cannot afford it, as guaranteed by law. 

Torre also said he had instructed the inspector general of the Internal Affairs Service (IAS) to ensure that the public can report police misconduct to the People’s Law Enforcement Board.

Rehab opportunities

But illegal drug users do not have to wait to be arrested to receive help, Torre said. Those who surrender voluntarily will be referred to rehabilitation centers.

“Dalawa lang iyan: Tumigil sila kung kailangan nila ng tulong. … Hindi naman lahat ‘yan ay huli lang kaagad para ikulong sila. Baka pwede silang sumurender din at dadalhin natin sila sa rehabilitation centers para matulungan sila,” he added.

(There are only two options: They either stop if they need help… It’s not always about arresting them right away just to put them in jail. Maybe they can also surrender, and we can bring them to rehabilitation centers to help them.) 

Torre also warned that the use and abuse of illegal drugs can lead to death — a “slow death” — especially without treatment.

“Tulungan talaga natin dapat ang ating mga kababayan na nangangailangan ng rehabilitation service,” he added.  

(We really need to help our fellow countrymen who need rehabilitation services.)

No 'lumaban' excuse

The Philippine National Police (PNP) chief also clarified that the directive to arrest as many criminals as possible to reduce crime rates in the country will not be limited to the Marcos administration’s anti-illegal drug campaign but will apply to all types of crime.

Torre made it clear that there will be no quota for arrests. The focus, instead, will be on the “reduction and elimination of the threat.” The aim is not to turn people into criminals but to lower crime rates.

“Hindi pupwede iyong sasabihin na palabanin natin ang mga iyan, hindi ganoon. That’s crazy ‘no,” he added. (It can’t be said that people or suspects will be made to fight back to justify an arrest. That won’t be the case.) 

Torre also acknowledged the possibility that some officers might take shortcuts or abuse the system. However, he assured that any officers found conducting illegal arrests would be promptly dismissed and imprisoned. 

In response to concerns raised by the Commission on Human Rights (CHR), Torre added that the PNP will coordinate with the commission and fully cooperate in any investigations it conducts.

Merit points

The police chief, however, said he has yet to iron out plans for incentivizing police work. Since officers receive the same salary regardless of whether they make arrests or not, he said there’s a need to find a way to distinguish them.

For now, Torre is considering a “merit points” system, where officers will earn points based on the length of time they’ve held a certain rank and the number of arrest warrants they've served. Additional points will be awarded for schooling and training, eligibility and passing exams.

Torre’s appointment came with President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.’s call to intensify the campaign against small-scale drug dealers after the 2025 midterm elections. The police chief, however, clarified that operations against high-value targets will not be sidelined.

ANTI-ILLEGAL DRUG CAMPAIGN

DRUG REHABILITATION

ILLEGAL DRUGS

NICOLAS TORRE III

PHILIPPINE NATIONAL POLICE
