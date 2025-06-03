CHR warns PNP: 'Paramihan' arrests metric may lead to abuse

MANILA, Philippines — After newly appointed police chief General Nicolas Torre III announced a plan to reward officers based on the number of arrests they make, the Commission on Human Rights (CHR) raised concerns that this could lead to abuse.

In a statement on Tuesday, June 3, the CHR acknowledged the policy’s intent to reduce crime rates and improve public safety in the country.

However, it warned that historically, such a framework has “incentivized shortcuts and arbitrary practices that undermine human rights.” The commission also said it could reduce public trust in law enforcement.

“The CHR maintains that effective policing is best measured not by the volume of arrests, but by the quality of investigations, respect for due process, and the consistent upholding of legal and ethical standards,” the statement read.

Torre, who is now famously known for arresting former President Rodrigo Duterte, said in a press briefing on Monday, June 2, that one of the performance metrics under consideration is the number of arrests.

This is what he called “paramihan.”

The new Philippine National Police (PNP) chief, however, was also careful to say that the arrests should only be made if there is enough basis for charges to be filed.

Torre stressed that suspects should be apprehended alive. “They are alive,” he said in Filipino, in what seemed to be a subtle rebuke of the Duterte administration’s anti-illegal drug operations.

This follows President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr.'s call for the police to pursue small-scale drug dealers again in the admin's anti-drug operations.

The CHR also recognized the specifics of Torre’s directive, saying his reminder that police actions must remain “within the ambit of the law” and be guided by “checks and balances” are crucial to upholding human rights.

The commission expressed support for Torre’s leadership and encouraged the adoption of rights-based performance evaluation guidelines to ensure civil liberties are not compromised in the pursuit of law enforcement goals, especially involving vulnerable sectors.

It said it is “hopeful of PNP chief Torre’s expression of commitment in ensuring professionalism and rule of law within the police force.”

