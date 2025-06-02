Torre assumes PNP leadership, vows quick police action and increased visibility

Quezon City Police District Director Brig. Gen. Nicolas Torre III attended the 121st Police Service Anniversary as guest of honor and speaker, together with Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte, at Camp Karingal in Quezon City on August 30, 2022.

MANILA, Philippines — As the newly appointed Philippine National Police (PNP) Chief, Nicolas Torre has promised swifter response times and a stronger police presence as he assumes office.

In a press conference following the PNP’s change of command ceremony on Monday, June 1, Torre announced plans to implement a nationwide “three-minute response” policy for police officers, particularly in city centers that operate 24/7.

“So I'm going to make sure that our superiors, and most especially the mid-level supervisors, I'll make sure that they know their roles, and they are playing their roles to the hilt,” Torre said in a mix of Filipino and English.

Torre is also considering deactivating police community precincts and instead deploying officers in patrol cars, allowing them to receive orders via radio.

“Everyone will be listening to the radio, because I will be listening to the radio. And for now, we have the capability that if I speak here on the radio, where I stand right now in front of you, if I'm given a radio there, we can call Davao, Cebu, Iloilo, Zamboanga, so they will hear their chief PNP calling them on the radio, so there's no reason for them not to listen to their radios,” Torre said in a mix of English and Filipino.

Quality over quantity. The newly appointed PNP chief also said he is considering shortening police duty hours to eight hours. Torre explained this would help ensure personnel remain fully alert and effective while on duty.

“I'll make sure that there are no policemen sitting, no policemen looking at their cellphones, and no policemen leaving,” he said.

More arrests of high-value targets

Torre also vowed to prioritize the arrest of high-value targets. He added that the new performance metrics for police personnel will focus on the number of lawful arrests they make.

“I told them to raise their hands to the judge. Because if you're truly a good police officer, you won't allow those criminals to go scot-free. And there's only one way of doing that. Arrest them, bring them to court,” Torre said in a mix of Filipino and English.

“You go through the prosecutor's office, raise your hand, you'll say, 'Here's my evidence,' convince the prosecutor,” he added.

When asked about potential abuse of this measure, Torre assured the public that all actions will follow proper procedures.

“Human rights are there, the media are there, lawyers are there. If they complain, you'll come back here to the internal disciplinary machinery; the internal affairs service is there to investigate and see if what you did was correct,” Torre said.

With Torre’s assumption of office, the tenure of former PNP Chief Rommel Marbil, who served since April 1, 2024, comes to an end.

Before his appointment as PNP Chief, Torre led high-profile operations, including the arrest of detained preacher Apollo Quiboloy between August and September 2024, as well as the arrest of former President Rodrigo Duterte, who is currently held at the International Criminal Court facility in the Netherlands.