Senate outlines schedule of VP Sara Duterte’s impeachment trial

Jean Mangaluz - Philstar.com
February 27, 2025 | 4:57pm
Senate President Francis Escudero answers questions from the media on Feb. 27, 2025. Vice President Sara Duterte, meanwhile, gives a statement on impeachment complaints filed against her at her office in Mandaluyong on Feb. 7, 2025.
MANILA, Philippines — Senate President Francis Escudero has informed his fellow senators about the potential schedule for Vice President Sara Duterte’s impeachment trial.

In a Monday, February 24 letter to his colleagues, Escudero doubled down on his decision to hold the full impeachment trial after the elections, when the 19th Congress resumes sessions and transitions into the 20th Congress.

“In the present case against the Vice President, the complaint was received late in the afternoon of our last session day, without sufficient prior notice that would have prompted the body to discuss and amend the impeachment rules and procedures. As such, the Senate was adjourned as scheduled,” Escudero wrote.

“As an impeachment court, the Senate will not be performing its usual legislative functions. It is my position, however, that an imprimatur from the body is required before the Senate can convene for a non-legislative purpose,” he added.

Escudero outlined the proposed schedule for the impeachment trial as follows:

June 2, 2025 (3 p.m.) 
  Presentation of Articles of Impeachment by prosecutors  
  Approval of Rules of Procedure on Impeachment Trials  

June 3, 2025 (9 a.m.)  
  Convening of the Impeachment Court  
  Oath-taking of incumbent senator-judges  

June 4, 2025  
  Issuance of summons  

June 14–24, 2025  
  Reception of pleadings  

June 24–July 25, 2025  
  Pre-trial proceedings  

July 28, 2025  
  Inaugural session of the Senate of the 20th Congress (10 a.m.) 
  Joint Session of Congress for the President’s State of the Nation Address (4 p.m.)

July 29, 2025  
  Oath-taking of newly elected senator-judges before the Senate sitting as an Impeachment Court (9 a.m.)
  Plenary session of the Senate (3 p.m.)

July 30, 2025 (9 a.m. to 2 p.m.)
  Start of impeachment trial  

Escudero also issued a special order organizing administrative support for the Senate during its role as an Impeachment court.

The Secretary of the Senate will serve as Clerk of the Senate, assisting the Presiding Officer with non-judicial matters such as recording proceedings.

The Senate Legal Counsel and Deputy Secretary for Legislation will act as Deputy Clerks, responsible for drafting documents, such as subpoenas, writs and summons, and managing trial transcripts and oaths.

The Sergeant-at-Arms, meanwhile, will oversee serving summons and subpoenas.

Escudero has written to Vice President Duterte and House Speaker Martin Romualdez informing them of the steps his office has taken in preparation for the impeachment trial. These include updates on impeachment rules and physical arrangements within the Senate building.

