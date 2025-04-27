SWS: Poor families rise to 15.5 million

Residents of Barangay San Nicolas in Binondo, Manila go about their daily routine.

MANILA, Philippines — Following a sharp decline at the start of the year, self-rated poverty among Filipinos has steadily increased in the past four months, survey data from Social Weather Stations (SWS) showed.

From 50 percent in January, self-rated poverty increased to 51 percent in February, 52 percent in March and 55 percent in April.

The latest poll, conducted from April 11 to 15, translates to an estimated 15.5 million poor families, up from 14.4 million last month.

Self-rated poverty reached its highest in over two decades in December 2024, when it reached 63 percent. It plunged to 50 percent in the following month.

Meanwhile, those who rated their families as “not poor” dropped to 32 percent in the latest poll, down from the record high 36 percent in the first three months of the year. It was at 26 percent at the end of 2024.

According to SWS, those who said they were “borderline” poor in April remained at 12 percent.

Across areas, self-rated poverty was highest among those in Mindanao at 70 percent (from 60 percent in March), followed by those in the Visayas at 67 percent (from 62 percent), Metro Manila at 45 percent (from 41 percent) and the rest of Luzon at 44 percent (from 46 percent).

Those who rated their families as “not poor” were highest among those in Metro Manila at 45 percent (from 48 percent), followed by those in the rest of Luzon at 44 percent (from 43 percent), the Visayas at 21 percent (from 25 percent) and Mindanao at 16 percent (from 27 percent).

The survey had 1,800 respondents and a margin of error of plus or minus 2.31 percent.