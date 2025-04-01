Filipino medical team deployed to aid Myanmar quake victims

The Philippine contingent boards a C-130 aircraft at Colonel Jesus Villamor Air Base, Pasay City, for deployment to Myanmar in support of Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) operations on Tuesday, April 1, 2025.

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino doctors and health workers have been dispatched to Myanmar to help treat survivors of the devastating 7.7-magnitude earthquake that claimed more than 2,000 lives.

The Department of Health (DOH) officially deployed the Philippine Emergency Medical Assistance Team (PEMAT) at 4 a.m. on Tuesday, April 1, aboard a C-130 aircraft.

The World Health Organization (WHO) recognizes PEMAT as a medical team capable of operating outpatient services in temporary health tents or facilities during disasters. It is part of the Philippine Inter-Agency Humanitarian Contingent (PIAHC).

The team will spend 18 days in Myanmar delivering medical aid to earthquake survivors as part of a mission led by the Office of Civil Defense (OCD). According to DOH Undersecretary and spokesperson Albert Domingo, their deployment location will be determined by Myanmar’s authorities in accordance with local protocols.

Comprising doctors, nurses, medical technologists, pharmacists, midwives and nurses, the team is equipped to provide the following services:

acute medical care

life support

trauma management

pharmaceutical supplies

isolation facilities

referral services

Ma. Ivy Lozada, a leader of the Eastern Visayas Medical Center's PEMAT, explained before deployment that the team is equipped to provide pediatric care, intramuscular injections, minor surgeries, medical and obstetrical services, reproductive health care and psychosocial support.

For her, serving as one of the doctors aiding Myanmar's survivors matters deeply, as it is her way of giving back to the countries that have supported the Philippines during times of disaster.

“It’s important for us because I’ve been a survivor of Yolanda. So I’ve experienced what they’re experiencing right now. To help them is one way of giving gratitude to those who have helped us,” Lozada said.

The Philippines first deployed PEMAT in 2023 for a 21-day mission in Türkiye following a 7.8-magnitude earthquake. During the first two weeks, the team treated 1,022 patients.

In addition to the medical team, urban search and rescue units from the Philippine Army, Philippine Air Force, Bureau of Fire Protection, Metropolitan Manila Development Authority, and the Department of Environment and Natural Resources have also been sent to Myanmar as part of the Philippine contingent.

The Philippine Air Force reported that a total of 91 members will be deployed, with 58 already sent on Tuesday and 33 scheduled for transport on Wednesday, April 2.

Myanmar seeks foreign aid

Myanmar’s earthquake, which struck on March 28, has left over 3,900 people injured and 2,056 dead, with 270 still missing, according to the junta.

Around 151 Filipinos were affected by the earthquake in Mandalay, the second-largest city, while four remain missing, Department of Foreign Affairs Undersecretary Eduardo de Vega said on Monday, March 31.

Responding to affected areas has been challenging, with reports indicating that several roads and communication lines were damaged, and airports temporarily closed.

A makeshift outdoor hospital has been established after Mandalay’s 1,000-bed general hospital was evacuated. Hundreds of patients are reportedly being treated outside on gurneys in the hospital’s car park.

This earthquake is one of the rare occasions the junta has sought foreign assistance. De Vega said that Myanmar has also recognized its limited capacity to respond to disasters on its own.

The DFA said that the Philippine government will shell out at least USD100,000 (~P5.7 million) to cover the expenses and needs of affected Filipinos.

The country is already grappling with a humanitarian crisis, with millions displaced by an ongoing civil war resulting from a military coup in 2021, severely impacting Myanmar's economy, healthcare and infrastructure.

Amid the devastation, there have been reports of continued aerial attacks by the military. The United Nations has urged all parties to cease hostilities and prioritize delivering aid to civilians.

Filipinos in need of assistance to contact the Philippine embassies in Myanmar and Thailand can reach the following numbers:

Philippine Embassy in Thailand hotline: +66 81 989 7116

Philippine Embassy in Yangon hotline: +95 998 521 0991

The DFA said Filipinos can also reach out through the Overseas Filipino Help Facebook page, which serves as the agency’s official social media platform for assisting overseas Filipinos in distress. — with reports from Cristina Chi and Agence France-Presse.