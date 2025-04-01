^

Headlines

Filipino medical team deployed to aid Myanmar quake victims

Dominique Nicole Flores - Philstar.com
April 1, 2025 | 1:55pm
Filipino medical team deployed to aid Myanmar quake victims
The Philippine contingent boards a C-130 aircraft at Colonel Jesus Villamor Air Base, Pasay City, for deployment to Myanmar in support of Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) operations on Tuesday, April 1, 2025.
Philippine Air Force via Facebook

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino doctors and health workers have been dispatched to Myanmar to help treat survivors of the devastating 7.7-magnitude earthquake that claimed more than 2,000 lives.

The Department of Health (DOH) officially deployed the Philippine Emergency Medical Assistance Team (PEMAT) at 4 a.m. on Tuesday, April 1, aboard a C-130 aircraft.

The World Health Organization (WHO) recognizes PEMAT as a medical team capable of operating outpatient services in temporary health tents or facilities during disasters. It is part of the Philippine Inter-Agency Humanitarian Contingent (PIAHC). 

The team will spend 18 days in Myanmar delivering medical aid to earthquake survivors as part of a mission led by the Office of Civil Defense (OCD). According to DOH Undersecretary and spokesperson Albert Domingo, their deployment location will be determined by Myanmar’s authorities in accordance with local protocols. 

Comprising doctors, nurses, medical technologists, pharmacists, midwives and nurses, the team is equipped to provide the following services: 

  • acute medical care
  • life support
  • trauma management
  • pharmaceutical supplies
  • isolation facilities
  • referral services

Ma. Ivy Lozada, a leader of the Eastern Visayas Medical Center's PEMAT, explained before deployment that the team is equipped to provide pediatric care, intramuscular injections, minor surgeries, medical and obstetrical services, reproductive health care and psychosocial support.

For her, serving as one of the doctors aiding Myanmar's survivors matters deeply, as it is her way of giving back to the countries that have supported the Philippines during times of disaster.

“It’s important for us because I’ve been a survivor of Yolanda. So I’ve experienced what they’re experiencing right now. To help them is one way of giving gratitude to those who have helped us,” Lozada said. 

The Philippines first deployed PEMAT in 2023 for a 21-day mission in Türkiye following a 7.8-magnitude earthquake. During the first two weeks, the team treated 1,022 patients.

In addition to the medical team, urban search and rescue units from the Philippine Army, Philippine Air Force, Bureau of Fire Protection, Metropolitan Manila Development Authority, and the Department of Environment and Natural Resources have also been sent to Myanmar as part of the Philippine contingent.

The Philippine Air Force reported that a total of 91 members will be deployed, with 58 already sent on Tuesday and 33 scheduled for transport on Wednesday, April 2.

Myanmar seeks foreign aid

Myanmar’s earthquake, which struck on March 28, has left over 3,900 people injured and 2,056 dead, with 270 still missing, according to the junta.

Around 151 Filipinos were affected by the earthquake in Mandalay, the second-largest city, while four remain missing, Department of Foreign Affairs Undersecretary Eduardo de Vega said on Monday, March 31. 

Responding to affected areas has been challenging, with reports indicating that several roads and communication lines were damaged, and airports temporarily closed.

A makeshift outdoor hospital has been established after Mandalay’s 1,000-bed general hospital was evacuated. Hundreds of patients are reportedly being treated outside on gurneys in the hospital’s car park.

This earthquake is one of the rare occasions the junta has sought foreign assistance. De Vega said that Myanmar has also recognized its limited capacity to respond to disasters on its own.

The DFA said that the Philippine government will shell out at least USD100,000 (~P5.7 million) to cover the expenses and needs of affected Filipinos.

The country is already grappling with a humanitarian crisis, with millions displaced by an ongoing civil war resulting from a military coup in 2021, severely impacting Myanmar's economy, healthcare and infrastructure.

Amid the devastation, there have been reports of continued aerial attacks by the military. The United Nations has urged all parties to cease hostilities and prioritize delivering aid to civilians.

Filipinos in need of assistance to contact the Philippine embassies in Myanmar and Thailand can reach the following numbers:

  • Philippine Embassy in Thailand hotline: +66 81 989 7116
  • Philippine Embassy in Yangon hotline: +95 998 521 0991

The DFA said Filipinos can also reach out through the Overseas Filipino Help Facebook page, which serves as the agency’s official social media platform for assisting overseas Filipinos in distress. — with reports from Cristina Chi and Agence France-Presse.

AID

DEPARTMENT OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS

DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH

EARTHQUAKE

MYANMAR
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Marcos won&rsquo;t bar execs from attending Imee probe

Marcos won’t bar execs from attending Imee probe

By Helen Flores | 15 hours ago
President Marcos is not stopping any of his officials from attending the second Senate probe on the arrest of former president...
Headlines
fbtw
Duterte lawyer says there are 'compelling' grounds to throw case out

Duterte lawyer says there are 'compelling' grounds to throw case out

By Richard Carter | 1 day ago
Lawyer Nicholas Kaufman hopes to stop the case before the ICC confirms the charges against Duterte by arguing the court cannot...
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;Team Grocery&rsquo; list as impeach evidence up to Congress &ndash; Palace

‘Team Grocery’ list as impeach evidence up to Congress – Palace

By Alexis Romero | 15 hours ago
Malacañang is leaving it up to lawmakers to decide whether to use the so-called “Team Grocery” or the new...
Headlines
fbtw
In Manila, FBI agents accepted prostitutes paid for by local police &ndash; report
play

In Manila, FBI agents accepted prostitutes paid for by local police – report

By Ian Laqui | 21 hours ago
FBI agents assigned in Southeast Asian countries, including in the Philippines, engaged in sexual encounters with prostitutes...
Headlines
fbtw
PCG fires back at China, cites history of encroachment

PCG fires back at China, cites history of encroachment

By Ghio Ong | 15 hours ago
The Philippines has shot down China’s recent accusation of instigating tensions in the West Philippine Sea, citing instead...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
DA: No food shortage&nbsp;amid rising hunger

DA: No food shortage amid rising hunger

By Bella Cariaso | 15 hours ago
Amid a sharp increase in the number of hungry Filipinos, the Department of Agriculture has maintained there is no food...
Headlines
fbtw
Strict enforcement of max pork SRP begins this week

Strict enforcement of max pork SRP begins this week

By Bella Cariaso | 15 hours ago
The Department of Agriculture will begin the strict enforcement of the maximum suggested retail price for pork products...
Headlines
fbtw
Release of unpaid COVID-19&nbsp;allowance suspended

Release of unpaid COVID-19 allowance suspended

By Rhodina Villanueva | 15 hours ago
Distribution of health workers’ unpaid COVID-19 allowance has been suspended until May 11, according to the...
Headlines
fbtw
Gas prices up by P1.40, diesel by P1.20

Gas prices up by P1.40, diesel by P1.20

By Brix Lelis | 15 hours ago
Concerns over supply and trade war risks are driving fuel prices higher by over P1 per liter.
Headlines
fbtw
Immigration chief to lawmakers: Penalize Filipinos using backdoor exits

Immigration chief to lawmakers: Penalize Filipinos using backdoor exits

By Ian Laqui | 20 hours ago
Immigration Commissioner Joel Viado said the Philippines lacks a specific law against illegal departures as current cases...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with