Kidnapped Chinese student found; PNP says no ransom paid

MANILA, Philippines — The 14-year-old male Chinese student who was kidnapped has been found by authorities, the Philippine National Police (PNP) said on Wednesday, February 26.

The PNP said that authorities were able to locate the student abandoned along Macapagal Avenue, Parañaque City on Tuesday evening, February 25.

“The minor was safely recovered and immediately reunited with his father. He was then brought to the nearest hospital for a medical examination to ensure his well-being,” the PNP said in a statement.

The PNP Anti-Kidnapping Group, together with the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the National Capital Region Police Office, were the ones to recover the boy.

“No ransom was paid, reinforcing the PNP’s strong stance against any form of extortion or criminal activity,” the PNP added.

The PNP said they are still investigating the case and working to identify those responsible for the kidnapping.

"This rescue is a testament to our police force’s dedication to protecting all individuals within our borders. We will not allow criminal elements to instill fear in our communities," PNP chief Rommel Marbil stated.