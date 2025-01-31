^

PCG says BRP Teresa Magbanua pushed China vessel further away from Zambales

Cristina Chi - Philstar.com
January 31, 2025 | 10:30am
The Philippine Coast Guard flagship, BRP Teresa Magbanua, arrives at Puerto Princesa in Palawan after its five-month long deployment in the Sabina Shoal on Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024.
MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Coast Guard has reported that its flagship vessel BRP Teresa Magbanua pushed back a Chinese Coast Guard vessel further away from the Zambales coastline on Thursday, January 30.

According to the PCG, the 96-meter BRP Teresa Magbanua forced the 111-meter CCG vessel 3304 to retreat from the Zambales coastline. It was last spotted meandering at a distance of 100-105 nautical miles from shore — well within the Philippines' 200-nautical mile exclusive economic zone. 

The PCG's report of another thwarted attempt by China to move its maritime force closer to Philippine shores  follows a series of similar incidents over the past month, during which the PCG has been challenging the presence of multiple CCG vessels, including the massive "monster" vessel, operating within the Philippines' exclusive economic zone.

The BRP Teresa Magbanua repeatedly communicated to the Chinese vessel that it was violating Philippine maritime laws, the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), and the 2016 arbitral award, according to the PCG. 

Chinese Coast Guard vessel 3304 as spotted by the Philippine Coast Guard in the waters off Zambales, where Beijing's rotating fleet of vessels has been prowling for weeks, Jan. 29, 2025.
CCG vessel 3304 maintained that it was "patrolling within China's maritime jurisdiction," the PCG said.

The PCG is also keeping track of three other CCG vessels in the vicinity of Zambales. These ships are located at distances ranging from 103 to 134 nautical miles from the coast.

The PCG said it remains committed to preventing CCG vessels from establishing an illegal presence and engaging in aggressive actions in the West Philippine Sea while also working to prevent any escalation of tensions in the disputed waters.

The latest incident comes after several similar encounters in recent weeks. On January 27, the PCG reported that the BRP Cabra, despite being only 44 meters in length, was able to keep the CCG vessel 3103 at a distance of 90 to 100 nautical miles from the Philippines' exclusive economic zone. 

The PCG also noted the presence of China's largest Coast Guard vessel, CCG vessel 5901, a few nautical miles away from the area later that day.

Weeks after China's "monster" ship was spotted meandering near Zambales' coast, Leonardo Cuaresma, chair of the Federated Association of Fisherfolk in Masinloc, acknowledged that local fishers had been placed on edge by the presence of Chinese vessels in their traditional fishing grounds.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. yesterday challenged China to cease its provocative actions and abandon its claims over features the Philippines has sovereignty over before the Philippines "returns" the Typhon missile system to the United States.

