Solons back DOJ's move to engage with ICC in drug war probe, urge full gov't cooperation

MANILA, Philippines — After the Department of Justice (DOJ) expressed its intention to engage with the International Criminal Court (ICC), some House lawmakers called it the right step toward seeking justice for extrajudicial killings.

The ICC has been looking into former President Rodrigo Duterte’s war on drugs since he implemented the campaign that had led to thousands of deaths.

Makabayan lawmakers said on Friday, January 24, that Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla’s statement “is a step in the right direction.”

In an interview with Reuters, Remulla said he would "talk to them (ICC) soon" and noted that although the Philippines is no longer a member of the ICC, there may still be "certain areas" where cooperation is possible.

However, minority lawmakers argue that the government should rejoin the ICC to ensure that "all those responsible for murders," including extrajudicial killings, are held accountable

“Ang pagbubukas ng DOJ sa pakikipag-ugnayan sa ICC ay mahalaga at makabuluhang hakbang para sa hustisya. Ngunit hindi sapat ang limited cooperation lamang," Rep. France Castro (ACT Teachers Party-list) said.

(The DOJ's willingness to engage with the ICC is an important and meaningful step toward justice. However, limited cooperation alone is not enough.)

RELATED: 'Imperative': Lakas-CMD lawmaker urges government to rejoin ICC

Demands. Makabayan lawmakers urged President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to reinstate the Philippines' membership while demanding robust accountability. They called for full cooperation with investigators, emphasizing the critical need to protect witnesses and families of EJK victims.

"We call on the Marcos administration to take the next logical step - restore Philippine membership in the ICC. … Kailangang makulong ang mga may sala at mabigyan ng kompensasyon ang mga pamilya ng biktima," Rep. Arlene Brosas (Gabriela Women’s Party-list) said.

(Those responsible must be imprisoned, and the families of the victims should be compensated.)

Opposing rejoining the ICC

Several members of the House Quad Committee, which conducted the first in-depth domestic probe into the Duterte administration's drug war and EJKs, have upheld their stance of not providing the ICC with a copy of their findings.

Those against the ICC membership argue that the country has its own justice system and is capable of holding liable perpetrators of the drug war’s EJKs. However, Makabayan lawmakers and rights groups explain that there has not been any progress since EJKs were committed.

"The path to justice begins with acknowledging past wrongs and working with international accountability mechanisms. Dahil sa kabulukan ng ating sistema ng hustisya, ang ICC ay maaaring maging instrumento ng hustisya, hindi hadlang sa ating soberanya," Manuel concluded.

(The path to justice begins with acknowledging past wrongs and working with international accountability mechanisms. Due to the corruption in our justice system, the ICC can be a tool for justice, not an obstacle to our sovereignty.)

RELATED: Families of EJK victims seek justice from ICC trial amid challenges in filing local cases

Marcos has expressed his opposition to the Philippines rejoining the ICC. However, Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin said on Friday that the government will "respect" any request from the International Criminal Police Organization.

What if Duterte surrenders?

If Duterte decides to surrender to the ICC, as he suggested during a hearing, Bersamin previously said the government would not prevent him.

RELATED: 'Hurry up': Ex-president Duterte calls for ICC investigation into drug war before his death

Duterte also admitted during congressional probes that he should take the blame instead of his subordinates, who were merely following his orders. He told lawmakers that he had provided police officers with excess funds from anti-illegal drug operations, which led to the deaths of suspects.

Official records of drug war deaths surpass 6,000, while human rights groups estimate the total to be between 12,000 and 30,000 — the same figure cited by the ICC in its investigation.

After the Quad Committee submitted its initial report, it recommended filing crimes against humanity charges against the perpetrators and called for further investigation by relevant agencies, including the DOJ.

The DOJ, through its task force, has already been building a case and reviewing the mega panel’s findings on the alleged drug war’s reward system, taking the recommendations into account.

RELATED: Quad Comm: File criminal raps vs Rodrigo Duterte, allies over incentivized drug war and EJKs

Although the Philippines is no longer a member of the ICC, the court still retains jurisdiction over the period when the country was a member, meaning before March 2019.