Death penalty not a guaranteed solution to corruption — CHR

Dominique Nicole Flores - Philstar.com
January 24, 2025 | 3:45pm
A protester expresses their opposition to the return of the death penalty in the Philippines.
MANILA, Philippines — How should corrupt public officials be punished? A lawmaker proposed a bill imposing death penalty by firing squad, but the Commission Human Rights (CHR) said this is not a “guaranteed and effective solution.” 

In a statement on Friday, January 24, the CHR sounded the alarm for the proposed measure, describing it as a “cruel punishment” that “does not address the problem.”

“[Death penalty] obscures the need for systemic reforms and misdirects focus from preventative measures, such as strengthening accountability mechanisms and governance systems,” the commission said. 

Corruption is undeniably a grave offense, as recognized by the CHR. However, the death penalty carries “far-reaching and systemic consequences” that could erode institutions and deepen inequality.

Section 19 of the 1987 Constitution bans the death penalty for all crimes but allows Congress to reinstate it for heinous offenses if deemed necessary. The Philippines is also the first in Southeast Asia to do so. 

The death penalty in the country was also abolished in 2006 through Republic Act 9346.

The Philippines is also a signatory to the Second Optional Protocol to the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, which prohibits executions within a state's jurisdiction.

Article 1 of the protocol also requires signatories to take “all necessary measures” to abolish the death penalty.

“CHR affirms that corruption is most effectively addressed through institutional reforms, consistent law enforcement, and robust transparency and accountability mechanisms, rather than extreme punitive measures like the death penalty,” the commission said. 

The Philippines also expressed its support for a global moratorium on the use death penalty on Dec. 17, 2024 through a resolution adopted at the United Nations General Assembly. 

To curb corruption, the CHR urged the government to steer its focus towards strictly enforcing existing anti-corruption laws. It stressed the need for rigorous oversight of public officials' assets and transactions to ensure compliance with full disclosure policies.

“These measures, coupled with vigilant monitoring and public participation, can build a culture of integrity and accountability in governance,” the CHR said. 

With the upcoming 2025 midterm elections, the commission said promoting voter education through grassroots and online campaigns is crucial for Filipinos “to make informed decisions.  

“Electing leaders of integrity fosters governance that prioritizes public welfare over personal gain,” it added. “In combating corruption, a holistic approach rooted in human rights, good governance and public empowerment remains the most effective path forward.” 

Rep. Khymer Adan Olaso (Zamboanga, 1st District) filed House Bill 11211 on Dec. 16, 2024, seeking to impose death penalty for corrupt public officials and proposing execution by firing squad as a public demonstration of accountability and a deterrent to future offenses. 

RELATED: Death penalty by firing squad proposed for convicted corrupt gov't officials

This is not the first attempt in Congress to reinstate the death penalty for heinous crimes. Pending bills in both the House and Senate, currently with the justice committee, seek capital punishment for offenses such as drug-related crimes, rape and murder.

