LIVE updates: Traffic situation post-2024 holiday break

MANILA, Philippines — Several commuters and motorists are expected to encounter heavy traffic on Monday, January 6, as Filipinos return to Manila after the holiday break for Christmas and New Year.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., through Proclamation 368, declared the following non-working holidays:

December 24 - Christmas Eve (special non-working holiday)

December 25 - Christmas Day (regular holiday)

December 30 - Rizal Day (regular holiday)

December 31 - Last Day of the Year (special non-working holiday)

January 1 - New Year's Day (regular holiday)

View the updates below to guide you on the traffic situation in Metro Manila and the North Luzon Expressway, South Luzon Expressway, Cavitex, CALAX, SCTEX and Skyway: