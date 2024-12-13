^

Headlines

Philippines rebukes China's claims over Scarborough Shoal at UN

Cristina Chi - Philstar.com
December 13, 2024 | 3:08pm
Philippines rebukes China's claims over Scarborough Shoal at UN
Ambassador Antonio M. Lagdameo, Permanent Representative to the United Nations, delivers a strong statement asserting Philippine sovereignty over Bajo de Masinloc at the 79th Session of the United Nations General Assembly, Dec. 10, 2024.
Philippine Mission to the United Nations in New York

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines stood before the United Nations on Tuesday, December 10 to assert its sovereign rights over Scarborough Shoal (Bajo de Masinloc), a coral reef formation within the country's exclusive economic zone where China announced territorial sea baselines last month.

Speaking before world leaders and country delegates at the UN General Assembly, Philippine Permanent Representative Antonio Lagdameo defended the Philippines' sovereign rights over the disputed feature and rejected Beijing's recent move to draw boundaries around it.

Lagdameo's speech comes days after China's Permanent Representative to the UN said it "deposited" charts of its baselines around Scarborough Shoal to the UN, and around a month after China publicized coordinates claiming the feature. The Philippines' maritime council had called the move "without any legal basis or effect."

"China's response of announcing baselines around Bajo de Masinloc... is a violation of UNCLOS and undermines the rules-based international order," Lagdameo told the assembly, referring to the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea. 

"Bajo de Masinloc has always been an integral part of the territory of the Philippines," he said.

In his address, Lagdameo emphasized that the Philippines has the exclusive right to establish baselines and determine the breadth of territorial waters around Scarborough Shoal, which is located 124 nautical miles west of Zambales.

A UN tribunal in 2016 ruled that Beijing's claims to nearly all of the South China Sea were contrary to UNCLOS and had no basis in international law. The Philippines filed the arbitration case in 2013, a year after China seized control of Scarborough Shoal following a tense standoff with Philippine vessels. 

Beijing has refused to recognize the ruling and has instead continued to prevent Filipinos from fishing in the area.

China's constant incursions into the Philippines' EEZ prompted lawmakers to craft two new maritime laws that aimed to strengthen the Philippines' maritime sovereignty and position. The two laws, the Maritime Zones Act and the Archipelagic Sea Lanes Act, were signed into law in November, angering China. 

Lagdameo said the new laws aligned domestic laws with UNCLOS and reinforced the 2016 arbitral ruling — the "foundation" of the Philippines' policy on the South China Sea.

"With these, we reinforce the alignment of our domestic laws with UNCLOS, improve our capacity for ocean governance, and enhance our maritime policies for economic development and for national security," he said.

Lagdameo reiterated Manila's commitment to peaceful dispute resolution. "Despite irresponsible and dangerous actions against our legitimate activities within our maritime zones, including our exclusive economic zone, the Philippines remains committed to diplomacy and other peaceful means to settle disputes," he said.

The Philippine ambassador also rejected attempts to frame the South China Sea dispute as a great power competition. "We reject narratives depicting the South China Sea as a theater of major power rivalry," he said, "because they ignore a fundamental truth. All states, as sovereigns, have the right to determine their own destiny."

Beyond territorial concerns, Lagdameo highlighted what he called an "ocean emergency" facing the Philippines, an archipelagic nation of over 7,000 islands.

The Philippines faces "unprecedented levels of ocean temperatures, frequent storms, degraded coastal ecosystems, and sea level rise," Lagdameo said. He added that coastal states and small island states face increasing threats from marine plastic pollution.

Lagdameo welcomed the International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea's first advisory opinion on states' obligations regarding climate change, noting its emphasis on collective duty under UNCLOS to protect the marine environment.

CHINA

SOUTH CHINA SEA

UNITED NATIONS

WEST PHILIPPINE SEA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
LIVE updates: 2024 Bar exam results
play

LIVE updates: 2024 Bar exam results

By PhilstarLIVE | 6 hours ago
The Supreme Court is set to release the results of the 2024 Bar exams on Friday, December 13.
Headlines
fbtw
Sara mum on secret fund recipients

Sara mum on secret fund recipients

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 15 hours ago
Vice President Sara Duterte refused to give the House of Representatives any explanation regarding the identities of “Mary...
Headlines
fbtw
Unprogrammed funds: Koko seeks SC intervention

Unprogrammed funds: Koko seeks SC intervention

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 15 hours ago
Senate Minority Leader Aquilino Pimentel III is preparing to challenge before the Supreme Court the constitutionality of the...
Headlines
fbtw
Ex-city police chief cited in contempt, ordered detained

Ex-city police chief cited in contempt, ordered detained

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 23 hours ago
The House Quad Committee cited police colonel Hector Grijaldo in contempt for skipping the hearings for the fourth time on...
Headlines
fbtw
Ex-PDEA chief Villanueva cited in contempt by quad comm

Ex-PDEA chief Villanueva cited in contempt by quad comm

15 hours ago
The quad committee of the House of Representatives yesterday cited former Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency director general...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
House lifts contempt, detention orders vs Tony Yang, Alice Guo, Cassandra Ong

House lifts contempt, detention orders vs Tony Yang, Alice Guo, Cassandra Ong

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 3 hours ago
The House Quad Committee, concluding its hearings for the year, lifted the contempt orders against three key individuals involved...
Headlines
fbtw
SC case disposition up 22%; lower courts resolve over 500,000 cases

SC case disposition up 22%; lower courts resolve over 500,000 cases

By Ian Laqui | 5 hours ago
As of September 30, the Supreme Court posted a 22% disposition rate, resolving 4,294 cases. This is higher than the 21% disposition...
Headlines
fbtw
Climate change intensified back-to-back typhoons in the Philippines &mdash; study

Climate change intensified back-to-back typhoons in the Philippines — study

6 hours ago
Human-induced climate change fuelled a rare string of back-to-back typhoons that battered the Philippines this year and boosted...
Headlines
fbtw
Government to run down all underground POGOs

Government to run down all underground POGOs

By Alexis Romero | 15 hours ago
Violators of the total ban on Philippine offshore gaming operators would face the full force of the law, President Marcos...
Headlines
fbtw
Palace: Budget to be reviewed, signed before Christmas

Palace: Budget to be reviewed, signed before Christmas

By Jose Rodel Clapano | 15 hours ago
President Marcos is slated to sign into law the P6.532-trillion national budget for 2025 before Christmas.
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with