Lawmaker raises alarm on possible Chinese spies hidden in dredging vessels

Jean Mangaluz - Philstar.com
December 10, 2024 | 1:10pm
Lawmaker raises alarm on possible Chinese spies hidden in dredging vessels
Photo shows Philippine Coast Guard personnel aboard an illegal and unauthorized Chinese dredging ship in the vicinity of Orion Point, Bataan on Wednesday.
Philippine Coast Guard / Released

MANILA, Philippines — Sen. Risa Hontiveros raised the alarm about the possible presence of Chinese spies in dredging vessels operating in Philippine waters.

In her privilege speech, Hontiveros recounted the incident of the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) discovering 13 illegal Chinese workers in a dredger in Bataan. Onboard the vessel was a People’s Liberation Army uniform.  

The senator bared the dredger was owned by state-run China Harbour Engineer Company (CHEC). The said company has already been blacklisted by the United States in 2020 due to its militarization efforts in the South China Sea. It has also been blacklisted by the World Trade Organization. 

The 13 Chinese workers supposedly had an Alien Employment Permit, yet this did not explain why they hid from the PCG during its inspection of their vessel.

Hontiveros emphasized the Bataan incident was far from being isolated, referring to a case in May where the PCG apprehended a vessel pretending to belong to the Philippines, when it was registered to Sierra Leone. All of its crew members, however, were Chinese. 

“Espionage is not merely the stuff of spy novels. As we have sadly learned due to recent events, it is a clear and present danger in the modern geopolitical landscape,” Hontiveros said in a privilege speech on Monday. 

“When foreign nationals operate covertly in our territory, it compromises not only our security apparatus but also the trust of our citizens in government’s ability to protect them,” she added. 

Hontiveros said the Department of Justice, through the Bureau of Immigration, must investigate the undocumented foreigners. The Department of Environment and Natural Resources must also assess the damage done by dredging operations.   

Contracts with blacklisted companies such as CHEC should also be rescinded. 

Hontiveros cited the case of dismissed Bamban, Tarlac Mayor Alice Guo, who is also known as Chinese national Guo Hua Ping. 

The National Intelligence Coordinating Agency has dubbed Guo as an “agent of influence”.  

Hontiveros was backed by Sens. Joel Villanueva and JV Ejercito. 

“Nakakalungkot man isipin pero parang hindi na tayo lahat nagugulat na may Chinese spies dito sa ating bansa,” Villanueva said. 

(It is sad to think but it is like we are no longer surprised that there are Chinese spies in the country.) 

Ejercito moved to refer Hontiveros’ speech to the Committee on National Defense and Security, Peace and Unification and Reconciliation, which was approved.  

ALICE GUO

CHINA

RISA HONTIVEROS

SPIES
