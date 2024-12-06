Teves may still appeal extradition from Timor-Leste â€” DOJ

Teves may still appeal extradition from Timor-Leste — DOJ

MANILA, Philippines — Former lawmaker Arnoflo Teves may still be able to appeal Timor-Leste’s decision to extradite him to the Philippines, according to the Department of Justice (DOJ) on Friday, December 6.

In an ambush interview, DOJ spokesperson Mico Clavano said that they welcomed Timor-Leste’s decision. Teves was already tried for an extradition, but his camp contested the decision.

This triggered a second trial, during which the Timor-Leste courts again ruled in favor of the Philippines.

“What we have on our hands, ito po ay isang retrial. Kumbaga ang decision po ng Timor-Leste Court of Appeals ay null and void po ‘yung unang trial ho ni Ginoong Teves, kaya ito po ay parang unang pagkakataon ulit,” Clavano told reporters.

(What we have on our hands, this is a retrial. Timor-Leste’s Court of Appeals decided that Mr. Teves’ first trial was null and void, so this is like the first decision again.)

All of the processes and appeals can be repeated again, Clavano said. This means that Teves’ may make an appeal again.

However, Clavano said they are still working with their counterparts in Timor-Leste to determine if an appeal is still possible.

“The mechanics are unfamiliar to us, which is why we have engaged with a counsel from Timor-Leste to help us with the whole process. In our opinion, this is their last opportunity to make an appeal,” Clavano said.

The DOJ remains confident the courts will still rule in their favor.

Clavano explained they have already gauged the stance of the justices in Timor-Leste. Despite this being the second trial, the court still ruled in favor of the Philippines.

Once Teves returns to the Philippines, he must face trial, Clavano said.

“That is the main purpose of him coming back, to face the charges against him in court,” the DOJ official said.

Clavano said they are still unable to say when Teves will return, as they will follow the lead of Timor-Leste.

Teves is tagged as the mastermind of the killing of his political rival Negros Oriental Governor Roel Degamo and nine other people back in 2023.