Timor-Leste OKs Philippines' request to extradite Arnie Teves

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Justice (DOJ) on Thursday, December 5, said the government of Timor-Leste has granted the Philippines’ extradition request for former Negoros Oriental Rep. Arnolfo Teves.

Teves, who is alleged to be the mastermind behind the killing of Negros Oriental Gov. Roel Degamo and nine other people in 2023, has been hiding in Timor-Leste ever since fleeing the Philippines.

“The Department of Justice is extremely grateful to Timor Leste for ruling again in favor of the extradition request of the Philippines to bring back home Negros Oriental 3rd District Rep. Arnolfo ‘Arnie’ Teves Jr.,” the agency said in a statement to reporters.

"This is a resounding victory for the Filipino people, a testament of our present government's unyielding commitment to attain real time Justice at all costs,” Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla said.

In March, Teves was detained by Timor-Leste authorities while playing golf. Since the Philippines and Timor-Leste have no extradition treaty, it has been a lengthy process to get Teves back in the country for his trial.

Teves was already set for extradition but his camp made an appeal contesting the ruling. Another set of proceedings took place.

“Fortunately, the judicial system of Timor Leste Court has been consistent with the tenets of fair play and justice considering the positive development in this case,” the DOJ said.

While he has denied involvement, Teves has been playing cat-and-mouse with the government since the shocking death of Degamo in March 2023.

Degamo and nine other people were killed during an aid distribution event in Pamplona, Negros Oriental. The brazen killing has earned the name, “Pamplona Massacre”.

When Philippine authorities arrested suspects, they pointed to Teves as the alleged mastermind.

Teves was abroad when the killings happened.

After being tagged in the massacre, Teves was also dubbed as a terrorist by the Anti-Terror Council.

In a historic move, the House of Representatives eventually moved to expel Teves from its ranks after his prolonged disappearance. A few days later, the authorities filed murder raps against Teves.