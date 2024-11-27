^

Headlines

VP Sara’s impeachment raps coming soon, says Trillanes

Jean Mangaluz - Philstar.com
November 27, 2024 | 7:15pm
VP Saraâ€™s impeachment raps coming soon, says Trillanes
Former Senator Antonio Trillanes III answers questions from the media in the House of Representatives on November 27, 2024.
Philstar.com / Jean Mangaluz

MANILA, Philippines — Vice President Sara Duterte’s troubles may continue to double with an impeachment rap possibly coming her way soon, former senator Antonio Trillanes III said on Wednesday, November 27. 

Trillanes was on his way to the House Quad Panel to expose links between former president Rodrigo Duterte and illegal drug trade.

In an ambush interview with the media, Trillanes was asked about possible impeachment raps against the former president’s daughter. 

Asked if the time was right to impeach her, Trillanes said “hinog na hinog na.” (The time is very, very ripe.) 

Trillanes has been a consistent critic of the Dutertes. Aside from being a vocal critic, Trillanes was also one of the petitioners who filed a case at the International Criminal Court prompting them to investigate Rodrigo’s bloody war on drugs. 

During the interview, Trillanes stressed that the impeachment has a sense of urgency. 

“She could be president any time, in cases of emergency. Kaya imagine mo 'yung asal na linalabas niya, pinapakita niya, bibigyan mo ng power ng presidency 'yan? Dapat kinikilabutan ang bawat Pilipino. Wala ito sa tamang katinuan,” Trillanes said. 

(She could be president any time, in cases of emergency. Imagine if her behavior that she is exhibiting now, the one she is showing, if you give it the power of the presidency? Every Filipino should be scared. She is not in the right mind.) 

“May topak,” Trillanes said. (There is something wrong.) 

However, Trillanes clarified that he would not be the one to file the case. He said that a draft has been ready for a while but new information will be added.

“I am saying that there will be someone who will file,” Trillanes said, adding that there is a “joint effort.” 

The Makabayan bloc, another set of Duterte’s fiercest critics, is apparently not involved in the joint effort. 

“Definitely not Makabayan. I do not know what their plans are, but our plans are different,” Trillanes said in a mix of English and Filipino. 

Trillanes also quashed the Duterte patriarch's accusation that he was being backed by Malacañang. 

“You would have to be naive, so politically dense, or talagang cult follower ka, to actually believe him. He can say whatever he wants to say,” Trilanes said. 

Trillanes, a former military man before joining politics, also reacted to the elder Duterte’s call for the Armed Forces of the Philippines to go against President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. — a call that Trillanes has deemed criminal. 

However, Trillanes appeared confident that military support for Duterte remains low at less than 5%, based on his estimation. Most of them were junior officers and mid-ranking. 

“Mga senior officers, they are solidly behind the president,” Trillanes said. 

The Dutertes have drawn a clear line in the sand, with a series of increasingly controversial statements.  

The vice president had boldly announced that she has plans to have Marcos, First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos and House Speaker Martin Romualdez killed if she dies. This was followed shortly by the Duterte patriarch calling on the military to turn against Marcos. 

Authorities are now investigating the vice president's threat. She has since backtracked on her statement, saying that it was taken out of context. However, during her tirade, she made herself clear that she was not joking. 

ANTONIO TRILLANES III

RODRIGO DUTERTE

SARA DUTERTE

SONNY TRILLANES
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
LIVE: 12th House Quad Comm hearing on POGOs, illegal drug trade crimes
play

LIVE: 12th House Quad Comm hearing on POGOs, illegal drug trade crimes

By PhilstarLIVE | 10 hours ago
The Quad Committee of the House of Representatives, composed of the Committees on Dangerous Drugs,Public Order and Safety,...
Headlines
fbtw
Around 100 Duterte supporters camp overnight at EDSA Shrine &mdash; PNP

Around 100 Duterte supporters camp overnight at EDSA Shrine — PNP

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 7 hours ago
After hundreds of Vice President Sara Duterte’s supporters flocked to the EDSA Shrine on Tuesday, November 26, the Philippine...
Headlines
fbtw
Filipino fugitive wanted for $68 million scam arrested in Indonesia

Filipino fugitive wanted for $68 million scam arrested in Indonesia

11 hours ago
Indonesia's immigration office said it handed an Interpol-listed fugitive over to Philippines' authorities on Tuesday, after...
Headlines
fbtw
Palace hits Duterte &lsquo; selfish&rsquo; call for AFP action

Palace hits Duterte ‘ selfish’ call for AFP action

By Alexis Romero | 20 hours ago
Malacañang yesterday assailed former president Rodrigo Duterte over what it branded as a “selfish” and...
Headlines
fbtw
Rodrigo Duterte's challenge to military 'bordering on sedition' &mdash; DOJ

Rodrigo Duterte's challenge to military 'bordering on sedition' — DOJ

By Ian Laqui | 11 hours ago
The Department of Justice announced on Tuesday, November 26, that it will investigate former President Rodrigo Duterte over...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
How corporate layering suggests a link between POGOs and Chinese drug lords

How corporate layering suggests a link between POGOs and Chinese drug lords

By Jean Mangaluz | 4 hours ago
The Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) on Wednesday, November 27, bared possible links between the illegal drug...
Headlines
fbtw
Ex-mayor Tumang cited in contempt, 'lies' about ties to Chinese nationals involved in illegal land deals

Ex-mayor Tumang cited in contempt, 'lies' about ties to Chinese nationals involved in illegal land deals

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 5 hours ago
Dismissed Mexico, Pampanga Mayor Teddy Tumang was cited in contempt by the House Quad Committee for “lying” about...
Headlines
fbtw
2024 Bar exam results set for release on December 13

2024 Bar exam results set for release on December 13

By Ian Laqui | 7 hours ago
The oath-taking and the signing of the roll of attorneys will be held on Jan. 24, 2025. 
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos returns from UAE, vows deals in AI, energy transition and more

Marcos returns from UAE, vows deals in AI, energy transition and more

By Jean Mangaluz | 8 hours ago
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has returned from his working visit to the United Arab Emirates, bringing with him promises...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos expresses solidarity with Palestinians, calls for peace in Middle East
Marcos expresses solidarity with Palestinians, calls for peace in Middle East
8 hours ago
Headlines
fb tw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with