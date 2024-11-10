Over 76,000 families affected by 'Marce' â€” NDRRMC

Over 76,000 families affected by 'Marce' — NDRRMC

A tree fell which resulted to a road obstruction in Enrile, Cagayan due to the onslaught of Tropical Storm Marce last week.

MANILA, Philippines — More than 76,000 families have been affected by tropical cyclone “Marce” (international name: Yinxing), the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) said.

In its latest report, the NDRRMC said that 76,622 families or 261,787 individuals are affected by Marce.

A total of 26,803 people were evacuated, with 13,887 staying in evacuation centers and 12,916 taking shelter elsewhere.

One person was killed, one injured and another reported missing during the storm.

There are also 49 damaged infrastructures amounting to P25,398,600.

A total of 65 roads and 28 bridge sections were also impacted by the inclement weather, rendering it impassable.

The agency also reported a total of 20,930 damaged houses, with 892 completely destroyed and 20,038 partially damaged.

Agricultural damage in the areas has yet to be recorded.

The NDRRMC reported that assistance valued at P16.1 million has been distributed to residents affected.

Marce left the Philippine area of responsibility on Friday, November 8, after causing significant damage to Cagayan province and its nearby areas with two landfalls.