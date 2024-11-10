^

Headlines

Over 76,000 families affected by 'Marce' — NDRRMC

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
November 10, 2024 | 1:21pm
Over 76,000 families affected by 'Marce' â€” NDRRMC
A tree fell which resulted to a road obstruction in Enrile, Cagayan due to the onslaught of Tropical Storm Marce last week.
Cagayan Provincial Information Office via Facebook

MANILA, Philippines — More than 76,000 families have been affected by tropical cyclone “Marce” (international name: Yinxing), the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) said. 

In its latest report, the NDRRMC said that 76,622 families or 261,787 individuals are affected by Marce. 

A total of 26,803 people were evacuated, with 13,887 staying in evacuation centers and 12,916 taking shelter elsewhere.

One person was killed, one injured and another reported missing during the storm.

There are also 49 damaged infrastructures amounting to P25,398,600.

A total of 65 roads and 28 bridge sections were also impacted by the inclement weather, rendering it impassable. 

The agency also reported a total of 20,930 damaged houses, with 892 completely destroyed and 20,038 partially damaged.

Agricultural damage in the areas has yet to be recorded. 

The NDRRMC reported that assistance valued at P16.1 million has been distributed to residents affected.

Marce left the Philippine area of responsibility on Friday, November 8, after causing significant damage to Cagayan province and its nearby areas with two landfalls.

vuukle comment

DAMAGE

MARCE

NATIONAL DISASTER RISK REDUCTION AND MANAGEMENT COUNCIL

NDRRMC
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Sherwin evasive on SUV: Leave it to LTO

Sherwin evasive on SUV: Leave it to LTO

By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 2 days ago
Describing himself as a law-abiding public servant, Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian broke his silence yesterday about the involvement...
Headlines
fbtw
New Philippines maritime laws get US backing, anger China

New Philippines maritime laws get US backing, anger China

By Michael Punongbayan | 15 hours ago
The United States has lauded the Philippines’ enactment of the Maritime Zones Act that seeks to further buttress the...
Headlines
fbtw

Barge disasters prompt calls to shift away from fossil fuels

By Bella Cariaso | 15 hours ago
Environmental group Center for Energy, Ecology and Development on Friday asked the government to hasten the country’s transition away from fossil fuels and to strengthen measures to protect marine and coastal...
Headlines
fbtw
Pimentel urges Marcos to rejoin ICC

Pimentel urges Marcos to rejoin ICC

By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 15 hours ago
Senate minority leader Aquilino Pimentel III has urged President Marcos to rejoin the International Criminal Court following...
Headlines
fbtw
Canada on high alert for migrants fleeing US

Canada on high alert for migrants fleeing US

15 hours ago
Canadian authorities said Friday they’re on “high alert,” with all eyes on the US border as the country...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest

Panglao, Palawan cited by UK travel firms

By Ghio Ong | 15 hours ago
Two tourist destinations in the Philippines were recently recognized by international travel firms in the United Kingdom.
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos to attend reception for cruise tourism conference

Marcos to attend reception for cruise tourism conference

By Ghio Ong | 15 hours ago
President Marcos will welcome delegates from the cruise and tourism industry across the world to the Seatrade Cruise Asia...
Headlines
fbtw
Palace allows one-time rice aid to uniformed personnel

Palace allows one-time rice aid to uniformed personnel

By Alexis Romero | 15 hours ago
President Marcos has authorized the one-time grant of rice assistance to all members of the military and other uniformed services,...
Headlines
fbtw
UP slips in Asia rankings

UP slips in Asia rankings

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 15 hours ago
The University of the Philippines retained its distinction as the top university in the country though it slid eight spots...
Headlines
fbtw
GCash suffers glitch, money safe

GCash suffers glitch, money safe

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 15 hours ago
E-wallet leader GCash has assured its millions of users that their money remains safe in the app, as reports flooded social...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with