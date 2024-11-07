^

Philippines praises resilience of US democracy after 2024 elections

Cristina Chi - Philstar.com
November 7, 2024 | 9:59pm
This combination of pictures created on October 31, 2024 shows former US President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump in Fayetteville, North Carolina, on October 4, 2024 and US Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris in Phoenix, Arizona, on October 31, 2024.
AFP / Logan Cyrus and Brendan Smialowski

MANILA, Philippines — Foreign Affairs Secretary Enrique Manalo congratulated the United States for the successful conduct of its national elections on Wednesday, November 6, saying it showed the "robustness of American democratic values and institutions."

"The elections reaffirm the strength and resilience of the United States' democratic framework," Manalo said in a statement on Thursday, November 7. 

Manalo's comments come after a closely watched election that saw former US President Donald Trump secure his return to Washington, defeating incumbent Vice President Kamala Harris.

Unlike the previous 2020 elections — when Trump had refused to concede and falsely claimed he was a victim of widespread cheating — Harris accepted defeat shortly after American media outlets declared Trump the winner. 

Harris, who had criticized Trump as a threat to democracy during her unsuccessful bid to become America's first female president, called him earlier to concede and offer her congratulations, according to a senior aide. 

With an eye on furthering relations with its only treaty ally, Manalo said the Philippines "reaffirms its commitment to continue working with the United States to advance Philippines-US relations."

"I look forward to working with our counterparts in bringing our alliance to even greater heights under the administration of president-elect Donald Trump," he said.

In a message on Wednesday, Marcos expressed hope on Wednesday, November 6, that he could work with Trump on a range of issues that would benefit both the US and the Philippines. 

— with a report by Agence France-Presse

