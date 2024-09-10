^

Headlines

'Unprogrammed funds' puzzle senators reviewing slashed DOTr budget

Jean Mangaluz - Philstar.com
September 10, 2024 | 7:15pm
'Unprogrammed funds' puzzle senators reviewing slashed DOTr budget
Transportation Secretary Jaime Bautista at the Senate finance panel hearing on the proposed 2025 budget of the Department of Education on Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2024.
Senate SMU / Kary Mei Villaflor

MANILA, Philippines — Senators were surprised to find that a significant portion of the Department of Transportation’s (DOTR) proposed budget for 2024 was reallocated to so-called unprogrammed funds.  

In the executive branch's 2024 National Expenditure Program, the DOTr was allotted P213.7 billion. However, in the 2024 General Appropriations Act (GAA) passed by Congress, the DOTr was only allotted P41.2 billion, a mere 19% of the proposed amount.

"It’s that low? Are you sure?" Senate Minority Leader Koko Pimentel asked.

“Majority of our appropriations was put in the unprogrammed appropriations,” DOTR Assistant Secretary Jesus Gonzales responded, referring to 81% of the proposed budget which was not directly granted to the department.

Transportation Secretary Jaime Bautista that the "funds given to us were not enough."

Pimentel asked for how much of the 2024 unprogrammed funds were allocated for DOTR’s project, but Batan said that the unprogrammed funds acted as a lump sum for the entire government. 

Asked by Pimentel if Congress was able to help the DOTR, Transport Secretary Jaime Bautista said “they helped partially.” 

Several big-ticket transportation projects were transferred to the "Support to foreign-assisted program" category under unprogrammed funds. These include:

  • MRT LINE 4 Project 
  • Davao Public Transport Modernization Project 
  • North-South Commuter Railway System 
  • EDSA Greenway Project 
  • Cebu Bus Rapid Transit Project 
  • Metro Manila Subway Project 
  • PNR South Long Haul Project 
  • Maritime Safety Enhancement Project 

Senator JV Ejercito was taken aback. “The flagship programs, the priority programs, were relegated to unprogrammed. That is where I am puzzled. Why is this so?” he asked.

Questions surround 2024 budget

A controversial insertion. The issue extends beyond the DOTr's budget. Congress, possessing the power of the purse, controversially added P449.5-billion in unprogrammed funds for the executive branch in the 2024 GAA—far exceeding the initially proposed P281.9 billion.

This brings the total unprogrammed funds for President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s executive branch to P731 billion for 2024. This was a 160% increase from the P281.91 billion of unprogrammed funding in 2023.

Closed doors. Senators have also raised concerns about the secrecy surrounding budget deliberations. The bicameral conference, which finalized the 2024 GAA based on the National Expenditure Program, largely took place behind closed doors, following tradition.

Risa Hontiveros, an opposition senator, called for greater transparency of the process.

"The Bicam should return to the original practice of a full, face to face meeting and deliberation of all members of the bicam, even as certain issues may be left to the discretion of the chair," Hontiveros said in August.

Executive's defense. While the Department of Budget and Management (DBM) has defended unprogrammed funds as merely standby allocations.

Budget Secretary Amenah Pangandaman explained that most of the unprogrammed funds were assigned to foreign-assisted projects still awaiting approval from the Investment Coordination Committee and the National Economic and Development Authority Board.

The DBM has even requested for a total of P158.6 billion of unprogrammed funds allocated this year.

A challenge. Left-leaning party-list Bayan Muna and three opposition lawmakers filed a Supreme Court petition challenging the constitutionality of the insertion.

House Speaker Martin Romualdez, then Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri, Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin and President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. were named as respondents in the petition. 

Rep. Arlene Brosas (Gabriela party-list) had called the funds discretionary or "standby pork" the president can dip into.

From unprogrammed to 'idle' funds

Aside from the unprogrammed funds issue, senators were surprised to find that the 2024 GAA granted the Department of Finance (DOF) the power to order the return of idle funds from government-owned and -controlled corporations (GOCCs) back to the national treasury.

Philhealth fund transfer. This came to light when the DOF ordered PhilHealth to return P89.9 billion worth of unused funds. While the DOF maintained the transfer was legal, it drew concerns from medical groups and lawmakers.

Sen. Bong Go, chair of the Senate Committee on Health, questioned the move in August, saying that while the DOF had a legal basis transfer what it deems "idle" money, it was still morally wrong.

"To our finance managers, I know you are doing your jobs… But please, as chair of this health committee. Please prioritize health!" Go said.

READ: Chamber of Commerce: Suspend PhilHealth premium hike, raise benefits

vuukle comment

DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION

EXPLAINER

NATIONAL BUDGET

UNPROGRAMMED FUNDS
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
VP Sara accuses House leaders of meddling with DepEd classroom budget

VP Sara accuses House leaders of meddling with DepEd classroom budget

By Cristina Chi | 9 hours ago
Duterte said the House of Representatives inflated DepEd's budget for classroom construction beyond its requested sum in 2023...
Headlines
fbtw
Sara Duterte, OVP officials no-show at 2025 budget hearing

Sara Duterte, OVP officials no-show at 2025 budget hearing

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 8 hours ago
Neither Vice President Sara Duterte nor any representative from her office showed up at the House's second round...
Headlines
fbtw
LPA inside PAR may become typhoon this week

LPA inside PAR may become typhoon this week

By Bella Cariaso | 20 hours ago
The low-pressure area inside the Philippine area of responsibility will be named Ferdie once it develops into a tropical cyclone,...
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;Kwentong kutsero&rsquo;: Abalos laughs off Quiboloy&rsquo;s alleged surrender

‘Kwentong kutsero’: Abalos laughs off Quiboloy’s alleged surrender

By Alexis Romero | 11 hours ago
Interior Secretary Benhur Abalos dismissed the claim made by the lawyers of accused sex offender and human trafficker Apollo...
Headlines
fbtw
Cassandra Ong, 53 others linked to Porac POGO face human trafficking raps

Cassandra Ong, 53 others linked to Porac POGO face human trafficking raps

By Ian Laqui | 5 hours ago
The Philippine National Police-Criminal Investigation and Detection Group and the Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commission...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Philippine Navy reports largest Chinese ship presence in West Philippine Sea

Philippine Navy reports largest Chinese ship presence in West Philippine Sea

By Cristina Chi | 2 hours ago
The increase marks China's largest show of force in the disputed waters this year even after a powerful storm swept through...
Headlines
fbtw
Lawmakers to VP Sara: Gov't budget is not controlled by two House leaders

Lawmakers to VP Sara: Gov't budget is not controlled by two House leaders

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 3 hours ago
House leaders on Tuesday, September 10, rejected Vice President Sara Duterte’s claim that the House speaker and the...
Headlines
fbtw
DepEd exodus: 'Thousands' of teachers quitting yearly&nbsp;

DepEd exodus: 'Thousands' of teachers quitting yearly 

By Cristina Chi | 3 hours ago
The Department of Education is grappling with a growing shortage not only of classrooms but also of teachers as thousands...
Headlines
fbtw
Undelivered DepEd laptops include units procured in 2017 &mdash; Angara

Undelivered DepEd laptops include units procured in 2017 — Angara

By Cristina Chi | 5 hours ago
Some of the laptops of the Department of Education that have been stuck in warehouses since 2020 include units procured in...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with