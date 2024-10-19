DOJ vows: EJK probe won’t spare Duterte

MANILA, Philippines — The government’s investigation on cold cases of extrajudicial killings (EJKs) will spare no one – not even former president Rodrigo Duterte, whose so-called war on drugs led to the deaths of thousands of drug suspects.

Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla made this clear yesterday as the Philippine National Police (PNP) and the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) have begun taking another look at killings of drug suspects by security forces in the name of Duterte’s campaign against illegal drugs.

In a chance interview on Thursday, Remulla stressed the importance of uncovering the truth behind the killings, which are now also being investigated by the International Criminal Court.

“Whoever it may be. We all know that it is important to reveal the truth to the public,” Remulla said.

When asked if Duterte would be included in the investiagtion, Remulla said there will be no sacred cows. “As long as we’re not favoring anyone. What’s important is that if you have wronged the society, you must pay for it. That’s all there is to it,” he said.

Remulla reiterated that the government would leave no cold case unresolved as he called on individuals with evidence or testimonies to come forward and assist the Department of Justice in uncovering the truth. “There will be no peace until we obtain justice. People’s peace of mind about attaining justice is the most important thing in our society,” he stressed.

PNP Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) acting director Police Brigadier General Nicolas Torre III confirmed that they are ready to file charges against anyone, including Duterte, if evidence warrants.

Torre said that the PNP-CIDG would work with the NBI in looking into allegations of numerous killings raised during the hearings by the House of Representatives quad committee on EJKs. He noted that the hearings had given hope to the families of victims.

“It’s natural for the families of the victims to seek justice, and this is the start of the wheels of justice grinding for them,” Torre said.

“We will see what will be said, in what direction the investigation on the cold cases will go. If we see any link to whoever, including the former president, then so be it, we will include them in the charges if the evidence warrants,” he added.

Torre outlined the potential criminal liabilities of those involved in EJKs, depending on the nature of their participation. “There are different kinds of principal accused – direct participation, inducement or indispensable cooperation. We will assess the evidence and categorize their roles accordingly,” he explained.

Former presidential chief legal counsel Salvador Panelo, however, denied that EJKs occurred during the Duterte administration, asserting that casualties were either suspects resisting arrest or members of warring drug syndicates. Panelo argued that if any extrajudicial killings were proven, charges would have been filed during the previous administration.

Retired police colonel and former Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office general manager Royina Garma had testified during the quad comm hearings that some police operations may have overstepped legal limits, and revealed that Duterte himself had approved the killings.

She had also linked Sen. Ronald dela Rosa to the killings. This was denied by the senator, who offered to lead a parallel investigation on the EJKs. — Cecille Suerte Felipe, Emmanuel Tupas