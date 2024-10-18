Immigration nabs Korean man wanted for illegal gambling

MANILA, Philippines — The Bureau of Immigration (BI) on Friday said it arrested a South Korean man wanted for illegal gambling.

Authorities apprehended the 42-year-old Choi Jonguk on October 12 when he was in Barangay Tambo, Parañaque.

“Choi has been on the BI’s wanted list since 2019 when he was charged with operating an illegal gambling website that catered to Korean customers who bet on the results of sports competitions,” the BI said in a statement

The BI called Choi a South Korean “gambling lord” in their presser.

Choi allegedly sold sports betting tickets online, which is against South Korean laws on national sports promotion.

The arrest comes amid enhanced efforts to crack down on illegal offshore gaming rings in the Philippines.

The BI also arrested 37-year-old Seo Jungchul in the Clark Freeport Zone in Pampanga.

“He is the subject of an Interpol red notice and has been overstaying in the Philippines in an attempt to evade arrest and prosecution for his crimes in Korea,” the BI said in the same statement.

A South Korean court has issued a warrant for Seo’s arrest in 2017 for illegal drugs.

Seo allegedly used and traded Philopon, which is a form of methamphetamine.

The government of South Korea has revoked both Cho and Seo’s passports, making them both illegal aliens.

Both are awaiting deportation in Camp Bagong Diwa in Bicutan, Taguig.