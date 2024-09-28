^

Headlines

BOC inclusion in Anti-Agricultural smuggling raids hit

Bella Cariaso - The Philippine Star
September 28, 2024 | 12:00am
BOC inclusion in Anti-Agricultural smuggling raids hit
RA 12022 authorizes the BOC to conduct operations in the government’s campaign against smuggling and hoarding of agricultural products.
Businessworld / File

MANILA, Philippines — Farmers’ group Federation of Free Farmers (FFF) yesterday questioned the inclusion of the Bureau of Customs (BOC) in the final version of the Anti-Agricultural Economic Sabotage Act or Republic Act 12022.

RA 12022 authorizes the BOC to conduct operations in the government’s campaign against smuggling and hoarding of agricultural products.

“In the original version of the bill, the Bureau of Customs was not included among those authorized to conduct the raids,” FFF national manager Raul Montemayor said.

He noted that the government has failed to jail smugglers and hoarders in the past because of weak cases being filed by the personnel of the BOC.

“We have existing law, but no arrest was made. There was a problem with case buildup. The cases were dismissed because of lack of evidence – weak cases being filed in the courts,” he added.

Montemayor alleges that those involved in smuggling will be forewarned by contacts at the BOC.

“That is why members of the group are puzzled why the BOC was included, as the original version only included the Department of Justice, the National Bureau of Investigation in the operations,” he noted.

According to Montemayor, farmers welcome the signing of RA 12022, saying it will serve as a warning against those involved in smuggling in the country. 

“It will serve as a deterrent to smugglers because of the stiffer penalties and fine,” he added.

He expressed hope that smugglers and unscrupulous traders will finally be jailed.

Under the law, a daily price index will monitor and publish prevailing retail prices of agricultural and fishery products in all regions to ensure transparency and accountability. 

The Court of Tax Appeals shall have exclusive jurisdiction for cases related to agricultural economic sabotage and shall have the authority to handle and decide on criminal proceedings under the law.

Villar hails signing of RA 12022

With the signing into law of RA 12022, Sen. Cynthia Villar warned that manipulators of the prices of agricultural commodities would be brought to justice and jailed.

Villar welcomed President Marcos’ signing of RA 12022, a measure that imposes stiffer sanctions against smugglers, profiteers, hoarders and cartels of agricultural and fishery products.

“With these in place, we will have a watchdog in the agricultural sector to ensure that whoever manipulates the price of agricultural commodities to the detriment of the small farmers and consumers will be brought to justice accordingly,” added Villar, chairperson of the committee on agriculture, food and agrarian reform and sponsor of the measure in the Senate.

In a ceremony in Malacañang on Thursday, President Marcos signed RA 12022, witnessed by some senators and congressmen, along with officials from the Department of Agriculture and several agricultural private groups.

Villar said the bill defines the crime of agricultural economic sabotage as any act or activity that disrupts the economy by creating an artificial shortage, promoting excessive importation, manipulating prices and supply, evading payment or underpaying tariffs and customs duties, threatening local production and food security, gaining excessive or exorbitant profits by exploiting situations, creating scarcity and entering into agreements that defeat fair competition to the prejudice of the public.

Villar said severe penalties are needed to deter smuggling and abusive market practices which threaten the well-being of agricultural producers and the welfare of consumers and the economy as a whole.

“Under the law, the penalty of life imprisonment and a fine thrice the value of the agricultural and fishery products subject of the crime shall be imposed on any person who commits agricultural smuggling, agricultural hoarding, agricultural profiteering and engaging in cartel,” she noted.

The Act also establishes the Anti-Agricultural Economic Sabotage Council, the Enforcement Group and a special team of prosecutors nationwide. These teams will evaluate evidence, handle criminal complaints, conduct investigations and quickly file and prosecute charges against those who break the law under this act.

The Council will consist of the President or his designated permanent representative as chair and the chiefs of the Agriculture, Justice, Finance, the Interior and Local Government, Transportation and Trade and Industry departments, the Anti-Money Laundering Council and Philippine Competition Commission as members.

The enforcement group, meanwhile, will be composed of the National Bureau of Investigation, Philippine National Police, Philippine Coast Guard and Department of Finance. — Cecille Suerte Felipe

vuukle comment

BOC

FARMERS
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Alice Guo pleads not guilty to human trafficking raps

Alice Guo pleads not guilty to human trafficking raps

By Jean Mangaluz | 7 hours ago
Former Bamban, Tarlac Mayor Alice Guo pleaded not guilty to a charge of qualified human trafficking, according to her counsel...
Headlines
fbtw
Duterte-appointed PCSO exec hired seven family members

Duterte-appointed PCSO exec hired seven family members

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 7 hours ago
Retired police chief Royina Garma confirmed to lawmakers that she hired seven family members when she was the general manager...
Headlines
fbtw
Witness: Ex-PCSO, Napolcom execs allegedly ordered Barayuga's assassination
play

Witness: Ex-PCSO, Napolcom execs allegedly ordered Barayuga's assassination

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 8 hours ago
A police lieutenant colonel on Friday, September 27, testified that retired police chief Royina Garma and national police...
Headlines
fbtw
Sara: Hontiveros, Castro, Trillanes under one &lsquo;handler&rsquo;

Sara: Hontiveros, Castro, Trillanes under one ‘handler’

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 1 day ago
Vice President Sara Duterte has claimed Sen. Risa Hontiveros, ACT Teachers party-list Rep. France Castro and former senator...
Headlines
fbtw
Coast Guard nabs 7 Chinese nationals in Navotas

Coast Guard nabs 7 Chinese nationals in Navotas

By Ian Laqui | 1 day ago
The Coast Guard said on Sunday, September 22, the Chinese nationals were intercepted aboard the M/V Sangko Uno and were found...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Fuel price increase seen next week

Fuel price increase seen next week

By Brix Lelis | 2 hours ago
Pump prices of fuel products are set to increase by as much as P0.90 per liter next week, with gasoline and diesel posting...
Headlines
fbtw

KOJC members who harassed police, families to face raps

By Emmanuel Tupas | 2 hours ago
The Philippine National Police (PNP)’s Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) will file cases against people who threatened police officers and their families during the manhunt for Kingdom of Jesus...
Headlines
fbtw
Congress goes on break, vows passage of budget

Congress goes on break, vows passage of budget

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 2 hours ago
Congress went on recess yesterday even as Senate President Francis Escudero gave assurance that the proposed P6.352-trillion...
Headlines
fbtw
Suspension lifted for 141 NFA staff in rice sale

Suspension lifted for 141 NFA staff in rice sale

By Bella Cariaso | 2 hours ago
The suspension by the Office of the Ombudsman of 141 officials and personnel of the National Food Authority who were linked...
Headlines
fbtw

No need for dad’s advice vs criticism – VP Sara

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 2 hours ago
Amid the criticisms and controversies hounding her in connection with her budget spending, Vice President Sara Duterte said she is all good and can answer for herself without any advice from her father, former president...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with