^

Headlines

US CDC to support DOH in preventing cervical cancer

Cristina Chi - Philstar.com
September 25, 2024 | 12:10pm
US CDC to support DOH in preventing cervical cancer
In the Philippines, cervical cancer is the 2nd leading cause of death of women in the Philippines. This type of cancer is caused by HPV or the Human Papillomavirus.

MANILA, Philippines  — The United States' national public health agency is set to work with the Department of Health to improve the Philippines' human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccination program.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) will assist the Department of Health in evaluating its HPV vaccination program, with a focus on the social and behavioral factors that influence people's use of the vaccine, according to a statement from the White House on September 21. 

The initiative is part of a broader regional program launched by the Australia-India-Japan-US Security Quadrilateral Dialogue — informally known as the Quad — to reduce cervical cancer-related deaths and strengthen cancer care systems in the Indo-Pacific region. 

Through the program, the four countries have pledged to make HPV vaccines more accessible by broadening access to screenings and expanding treatment options and care in underserved areas.

The US government has pledged at least $1.58 billion over five years while India has committed $7.5 million worth of HPV sampling kits, detection tools and cervical cancer vaccines.

"In addition, Quad countries will work together with United Nations agencies on bulk purchasing of HPV diagnostics to bring down the cost of cervical cancer screening," the statement read.

The US public health body will "provide technical assistance and disseminate best practices" based on cervical cancer screening programs in the U.S. Pacific territories to help improve cancer control efforts in the region.  

Meanwhile, five local government units from the Philippines will get access to advanced cervical cancer screening and treatment services through a project by Jhpiego, an international non-profit health organization affiliated with the US-based Johns Hopkins University.

The World Bank has also pledged $400 million in HPV-related investments in the next three years, with projects lined up for the Philippines among other countries in the region.

The Quad is a loose diplomatic and military alliance formed in 2007 and then revived in 2017 during the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) summit in Manila to counter China's growing influence in the region. 

According to DOH data presented in May 2023, cervical cancer ranks as the 2nd most common cancer among women in Philippines, with estimates showing at least 12 Filipino women die from the illness daily. 

Around 39.6 million women aged 15 and older are susceptible to developing cervical cancer, according to the HPV Information Center. 

The Philippines has the lowest HPV vaccine coverage among low-middle-income countries, with only 23% of the target female population receiving the first dose and 5% completing the final dose, according to a 2022 study published on the journal Frontiers in medicine.

vuukle comment

AUSTRALIA

CERVICAL CANCER

HEALTH

HPV

INDIA

JAPAN

QUAD

UNITED STATES
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Ex-PNP chief: I did what was good for the country

Ex-PNP chief: I did what was good for the country

By Emmanuel Tupas | 12 hours ago
After photographs of him in the company of people with alleged links to Philippine offshore gaming operators surfaced at a...
Headlines
fbtw
Acorda photos with key POGO players bared

Acorda photos with key POGO players bared

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 12 hours ago
Former Philippine National Police chief Benjamin Acorda Jr. has been invited to the next hearing of the Senate investigating...
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;Victim&rsquo; Alice Guo willing to name POGO &lsquo;most guilty&rsquo;

‘Victim’ Alice Guo willing to name POGO ‘most guilty’

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 12 hours ago
Dismissed Bamban mayor Alice Guo, who has been linked to illegal Philippine offshore gaming operations and POGO-related crimes,...
Headlines
fbtw
Sara reaching out to Bicol communities amid hearing &ndash; OVP

Sara reaching out to Bicol communities amid hearing – OVP

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 12 hours ago
Vice President Sara Duterte was reaching out to communities in Bicol when the House of Representatives deliberated on the...
Headlines
fbtw
'I'm a victim,' Alice Guo says as she denies masterminding POGOs
play

'I'm a victim,' Alice Guo says as she denies masterminding POGOs

By Jean Mangaluz | 18 hours ago
In what was supposed to be the final hearing on POGOs, Alice Guo deviated from her usual responses to assert her innocence—and...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
PhilHealth eyes 30-percent increase in benefit packages

PhilHealth eyes 30-percent increase in benefit packages

By Rhodina Villanueva | 12 hours ago
Another 30-percent increase in the coverage rates of benefit packages could be implemented in November by the Philippine...
Headlines
fbtw
DICT monitoring AI, deep fakes in 2025 midterm elections

DICT monitoring AI, deep fakes in 2025 midterm elections

By Rainier Allan Ronda | 12 hours ago
The Department of Information and Communications Technology is closely monitoring the use of artificial intelligence-enhanced...
Headlines
fbtw

Philippines seeks stronger ties with EU, India

By Helen Flores | 12 hours ago
Stronger diplomatic ties with the European Union and India are being sought by President Marcos, as he welcomed on Monday new ambassadors to the Philippines.
Headlines
fbtw
CIDG mulls former angels of death member as state witness

CIDG mulls former angels of death member as state witness

By Emmanuel Tupas | 12 hours ago
A person claiming to be a former member of the Kingdom of Jesus Christ so-called “angels of death” is being considered...
Headlines
fbtw
Roque faces disbarment case

Roque faces disbarment case

By Daphne Galvez | 12 hours ago
Former presidential spokesman Harry Roque is facing a disbarment complaint for supposedly spreading fake news on social ...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with