^

Headlines

US, UK call out China's 'dangerous' actions vs Philippine vessels

Cristina Chi - Philstar.com
September 16, 2024 | 8:58am
US, UK call out China's 'dangerous' actions vs Philippine vessels
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken (L) and Britain's Foreign Secretary David Lammy (R) shake hands at the end of their joint press conference at the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office in London, Sept. 10, 2024.
Mark Schiefelbein / POOL / AFP

MANILA, Philippines — The United States and the United Kingdom have voiced concerns over China's "dangerous and destabilizing" conduct towards Philippine ships in the South China Sea, with the two countries' top diplomats urging Beijing to comply with a rules-based maritime order.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and British Foreign Secretary David Lammy stressed the importance of respecting the law of the sea as outlined in the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea, according to a joint statement after the two met in London for a strategic dialogue from September 10 to 11.

This comes after China sharply ratcheted up its aggression toward Philippine vessels near Escoda Shoal in the West Philippine Sea in August by repeatedly ramming a lone Philippine Coast Guard vessel deployed to the feature. 

"The United States and United Kingdom affirmed the importance of close coordination to advance shared objectives and common values and interests with respect to the Indo-Pacific," the joint statement read. 

"On China, the two sides confirmed our shared commitment to upholding international law and the rules based international system," it added.

The US consistently backs the Philippines over its maritime incidents with China and has explicitly reminded Beijing that it is required to defend its longest treaty ally in the region during armed attacks.

Despite holding talks last week on their maritime dispute, Beijing and Manila remain in a deadlock as both sides refuse to budge on their territorial claims. China continues to press its claims to almost the entire South China Sea in defiance of a 2016 arbitral ruling that invalidated its so-called nine-dash line. 

Meanwhile, Manila on Sunday, September 15, recalled BRP Teresa Magbanua back to port after Chinese vessels' routine attempts to block the delivery of supplies there left the crew dehydrated and the ship damaged. 

The vessel has been anchored at Escoda Shoal since April amid China's reclamation activities in the area.

The National Maritime Council said the government intends to replace the vessel with another ship. The move is expected to anger Beijing, which insists it has sovereign rights over the feature and calls BRP Teresa Magbanua's presence "illegal."

Eyes on Taiwan Strait

Blinken and Lammy also declared peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait as crucial to global security and urgently called for a peaceful resolution to cross-Strait tensions.

On September 14, Beijing condemned Germany for sending two of its warships through the Taiwan Strait, an important navigational waterway separating Taiwan from the Chinese mainland.

Germany's Baden-Württemberg frigate and a support vessel sailed through the strait on September 13 — the first time Berlin's warships have plied the waters there in 22 years.

The US and other countries often conduct “freedom of navigation” operations in the Taiwan Strait to assert that it is international waters.  

vuukle comment

CHINA

SOUTH CHINA SEA

UNITED KINGDOM

UNITED STATES

WEST PHILIPPINE SEA
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
2 LPAs may develop into typhoons

2 LPAs may develop into typhoons

By Bella Cariaso | 9 hours ago
The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration yesterday said it is monitoring at least...
Headlines
fbtw
Palace admits Duran Duran performed at Marcos birthday bash

Palace admits Duran Duran performed at Marcos birthday bash

By Alexis Romero | 1 day ago
English pop rock band Duran Duran entertained guests at a birthday party for President Marcos organized at no cost to the...
Headlines
fbtw
PNP to file raps vs individuals who harbored Quiboloy

PNP to file raps vs individuals who harbored Quiboloy

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 9 hours ago
The Philippine National Police is preparing to file charges against individuals suspected of harboring Kingdom of Jesus Christ...
Headlines
fbtw
DICT: Philippines cybersecurity rating improves

DICT: Philippines cybersecurity rating improves

By Rainier Allan Ronda | 9 hours ago
The Philippines is advancing in cybersecurity after its rating improved in the UN Global Cybersecurity Index, according to...
Headlines
fbtw
Senator backs executive session for Alice Guo

Senator backs executive session for Alice Guo

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 9 hours ago
Sen. Joseph Victor Ejercito is inclined to support the request of dismissed Bamban mayor Alice Guo for an executive session...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest

EU, US reiterate opposition vs China

By Pia Lee-Brago | 9 hours ago
The European Union and the United States have reiterated their strong opposition to China’s dangerous and escalatory actions against the Philippines’ lawful operations in the South China Sea.
Headlines
fbtw
Expedite hiring of teachers &ndash; Gatchalian

Expedite hiring of teachers – Gatchalian

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 9 hours ago
With 46,703 unfilled positions in the Department of Education, Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian has reiterated the need to expedite...
Headlines
fbtw
Workers forming coalition for 2025 polls

Workers forming coalition for 2025 polls

By Mayen Jaymalin | 9 hours ago
A group of workers is actively negotiating with several political parties to form a coalition for the coming May 2025 midterm...
Headlines
fbtw
Observe inter-parliamentary courtesy, senator told

Observe inter-parliamentary courtesy, senator told

By Delon Porcalla | 9 hours ago
Two administration lawmakers reminded Sen. Joel Villanueva yesterday that while he has invoked “tradition” in...
Headlines
fbtw
DMW to review whitelisted, blacklisted agencies

DMW to review whitelisted, blacklisted agencies

By Mayen Jaymalin | 9 hours ago
Foreign employers and recruitment agencies that are whitelisted and blacklisted are being reviewed and updated by the Department...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with