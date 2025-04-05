ICTSI adds Philippine-China cargo trip in Iloilo port

MANIA, Philippines — Visayas Container Terminal (VCT) is connecting to more ports locally and overseas to open up export markets for domestic producers and raise the supply chain efficiency of the region.

VCT, managed by International Container Terminal Services Inc. (ICTSI), is now one of the stops for the restructured China-Philippines Express 7 (CPX7), operated by SITC Container Lines.

The CPX7 since March has made weekly calls to Iloilo through the VCT, making the province one of its routes alongside Shanghai, Xiamen, Cebu and Cagayan de Oro.

The service now provides exporters in Iloilo the opportunity to transport their goods to some of the largest production districts in China. Likewise, CPX7 improves supply linkage within the Philippines, enabling regions to exchange products at a faster pace.

Based on ICTSI’s monitoring, CPX7 facilitates the shipment primarily of construction materials, consumer goods and general merchandise. VCT also sees an export opening for agriculture and fisheries players in Western Visayas.

Given the weekly schedule, VCT said exporters and importers can take advantage of the CPX7 to anticipate deliveries ahead of time.

The CPX7 is assigned with the vessel SITC Fujian, a 1,800-TEU ship that unloads containers in Iloilo using VCT’s mobile harbor cranes.

Recently, ICTSI bought new cranes and equipment for the VCT as part of its commitment to improve cargo operations and speed up vessel turnaround.

ICTSI expects VCT to become a preferred hub for shippers, as the terminal builds up capacity and improves efficiency. To do this, ICTSI has vowed to invest in further upgrades to the VCT to pave the way for larger vessels that could generate more trade for Western Visayas.

Further, SITC is seen playing a bigger role in expanding the VCT’s network. SITC is one of the leading shippers in Asia, connecting to at least 120 ports across the region from its base in Hong Kong.

In 2024, ICTSI won the 25-year concession to operate and maintain VCT, formerly the Iloilo Commercial Port Complex, on the condition that it would spend P10.53 billion for infrastructure upgrades and government share.

Since then, VCT has welcomed additional equipment, including cranes, enabling it to receive wider vessels that can carry more goods into and out of Western Visayas.