PNP: More people come forward vs Quiboloy

Apollo Quiboloy (C, in orange), pastor and founder of the Philippine-based Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KOJC) church, is presented to the media while Philippine National Police chief Rommel Marbil (front) looks on during a press conference at the national police headquarters in Manila on September 9, 2024.

MANILA, Philippines — It seems the legal woes of preacher Apollo Quiboloy are far from over after the Philippine National Police (PNP) uncovered more details of his alleged criminal activities, which included the systematic abuse of young women and girls as young as 12 years old.

PNP chief Gen. Rommel Francisco Marbil said yesterday they have uncovered new and what he described as alarming details about Quiboloy’s activities.

Marbil revealed several of Quiboloy’s alleged victims have come forward and provided crucial information about the abuse of women under Quiboloy’s influence.

He said the victims, referred to as pastorals in the preacher’s Kingdom of Jesus Christ, were allegedly subjected to exploitation and manipulation.

“These courageous victims have spoken up, revealing their harrowing experiences. The abuse they endured shows an alarming pattern of manipulation and exploitation,” he said in a statement.

“These so-called ‘inner circle pastorals’ were particularly vulnerable, with victims as young as 12 years old. Their testimonies have been crucial in uncovering the full extent of Quiboloy’s alleged crimes,” Marbil said.

“This is just the beginning. The PNP is thoroughly examining the evidence to ensure that we build a solid case against Quiboloy. We will leave no stone unturned in this pursuit of justice,” Marbil emphasized.

The top cop urged other victims of Quiboloy to come forward, adding they would receive full protection and assistance.

Quiboloy’s legal counsel, Israelito Torreon, said he could not yet comment on the latest accusations as the PNP has yet to give clear details on the alleged sins of his client.

“I still believe that the PNP is composed of professional men and women and many within their ranks, if given the choice, would not supposedly allow an ongoing investigation to be enmeshed with too much publicity,” Torreon said.

Arraignment

The PNP has started preparations to ensure the safety and security of Quiboloy and his co-accused for their arraignment on Friday.

Based on the latest update they received from the Pasig City Regional Trial Court Branch 159, Quiboloy’s arraignment on charges of qualified human trafficking will proceed at 8:30 a.m.

The PNP’s chief publicist, Col. Jean Fajardo, said the scheduling conflict between the court in Pasig and the Quezon City Regional Trial Court Branch 106 hearing the child abuse cases against Quiboloy had been resolved.

The two courts earlier scheduled the arraignments at 8:30 a.m.

Fajardo said the Quezon City court adjusted the arraignment, which will be held via virtual conference, at around 1 p.m.

The challenge is the hearing in Pasig as the court required the physical presence of Quiboloy and his co-accused – Cresente Canada, Jackielyn Roy, Ingrid Canada and Sylvia Cemanes – in the arraignment. Quiboloy and the other respondents are detained at the PNP Custodial Center.

Fajardo said the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group and prosecutors are discussing if they would request the court to also hold the arraignment virtually.

“There are discussions among lawyers and this is being studied but as of this morning, in coordination with Pasig RTC, the face-to-face arraignment will continue,” Fajardo said.

She said Quiboloy met with his lawyers at the PNP Custodial Center at around 9:30 a.m.

Apart from his lawyers, Quiboloy’s spiritual adviser whom she did not identify also visited him.

The doomsday preacher is already facing cases of qualified human trafficking and child abuse before two courts in the Philippines. He is also wanted by the United States Federal Bureau of Investigation for sex trafficking by force and other crimes.

Sen. Risa Hontiveros would ask the court to require the attendance of Quiboloy during the next scheduled Senate hearing on the pastor’s alleged sexual abuses in his church.

Hontiveros yesterday reiterated that Quiboloy is also the subject of a Senate arrest order for contempt, after he snubbed the Senate inquiry on allegations the religious leader sexually abused former KOJC members and forced others to beg in the streets to fund his lavish lifestyle.