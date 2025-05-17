'I found the attention unsettling': Cardinal Tagle says on 'papabile' buzz

MANILA, Philippines — Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle admitted feeling uneasy about being seen as a potential successor to the pope, saying he preferred to keep away from the spotlight as speculation swirled ahead of the 2025 conclave.

In an interview published by Vatican News on Friday, May 16, Tagle responded to questions about the widespread support he received from Catholics around the world who hoped he would be elected the next pontiff following the death of Pope Francis.

"As someone who does not enjoy being put in the limelight, I found the attention rather unsettling," said Tagle, currently the pro-prefect of the Dicastery for Evangelization.

Tagle said he relied on prayer and inner strength to remain grounded amid public expectations, especially as his name emerged once again as a “papabile,” or one considered to be a possible pope.

“I tried to muster spiritual and human strength in order not to be affected,” he said.

A solemn vow before God

The former Manila archbishop said he reflected deeply on "Universi Dominici Gregis," the apostolic constitution that governs papal elections.

The document reminds cardinals of the “grave duty” they carry and urges them to act “with right intention for the good of the Universal Church, solum Deum prae oculis habentes” — with God alone before their eyes.

Tagle emphasized the spiritual weight of casting a vote in the conclave, which is done under oath and conscience.

“While placing his ballot, each cardinal says, ‘I call as my witness Christ the Lord who will be my judge, that my vote is given to the one who, before God, I think should be elected,’” he said.

He explained the conclave is not comparable to secular elections, where votes are cast to defeat an opponent.

“It is clear that there are no ‘candidates’ in the worldly sense of political elections, where a vote for one is a vote against another,” Tagle said.

“When you seek the good of the Universal Church, you do not seek for winners and losers. This guiding principle purifies the mind and brings peace,” he added.

Despite not being elected, Tagle was one of the most talked-about names heading into the conclave, with many observers citing his pastoral experience, global appeal and long-standing service in the Curia under both Pope Francis and Pope Benedict XVI.

The conclave ultimately elected Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost, an American-born missionary bishop who has taken the name Pope Leo XIV.