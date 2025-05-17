^

Headlines

LIVE updates: Proclamation of 2025 midterm poll winners for Senate

PhilstarLIVE - Philstar.com
May 17, 2025 | 9:00am
LIVE updates: Proclamation of 2025 midterm poll winners for Senate
Commission on Elections Chairman George Erwin Garcia observes as watchers and lawyers inspect copies of the certificate of canvass during the third day of the National Board of Canvassers’ (NBOC) canvassing held at the Manila Hotel Tent City on May 15, 2025.
The STAR / Edd Gumban

MANILA, Philippines — The Commission on Elections (Comelec) is set to proclaim the 12 newly elected senators this Saturday afternoon, May 17.

This comes after Comelec completed its official canvass of all 175 certificates of canvass (COCs), including those from overseas absentee voting.

The National Board of Canvassers (NBOC) processed the COCs over several days: 58 on May 13, 101 on May 14, and the remaining 16 on May 15. This marked the completion of the official tally for the senatorial and party-list races.

Based on the NBOC, incumbent Sen. Bong Go emerged as the top senatorial bet with over 27 million votes. Former senator Bam Aquino followed in second with 20,971,899 votes, closely trailed by Sen. Bato Dela Rosa with 20,773,946 votes — a difference of nearly 200,000.

This page will be updated in real-time as developments unfold during the proclamation of the country’s new senators, based on the official results of the May 12 elections. (Can't view the updates below?  Click here.)

2025 MIDTERM ELECTIONS

BAM AQUINO

BATO DELA ROSA

BONG GO
