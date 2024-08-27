^

Shiela Guo clueless on job in family biz, Gatchalian counters with proof

Jean Mangaluz - Philstar.com
August 27, 2024 | 4:03pm
Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian questions Shiela Guo during the Senate Committee on Justice and Human Rights hearing on the escape of Alice Guo
MANILA, Philippines — Shiela Guo continuously claimed no knowledge over many aspects of her supposed family’s businesses, despite being the signatory for many of their businesses’ financial statements. 

During the Senate’s tri-panel investigation into the escape of Alice Guo from the Philippines, Shiela was questioned on both her links to the Guo family and their companies. 

According to Shiela, it was Guo Jian Zhong that brought her to the Philippines. However, Shiela claimed that he was not her biological father. She initially declined to confirm or deny if Alice was her biological sister, but later on admitted that they are not related by blood. 

Shiela said that she was invited to work in the Philippines and help out with the Guo’s family business. 

When Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian asked Shiela what kind of work the Guos promised her, she said “embroidery.”  One of the Guo family businesses is the QJJ Embroidery Center in Marilao, Bulacan. 

However, Gatchalian said that Shiela was named as the corporate secretary of multiple Guo family businesses, and she also has part ownership in these companies. 

These companies are: the QJJ Group of Companies, QJJ Slaughter House Inc., GSeed Genetics Inc., the Siopao Bulilits Foods, 3 Lin-Q Farm Inc., QJJ Farm Inc., QJJ Embroidery Center Inc., QJJ Smelting Plant Inc., and the QJJ Meat Shops Inc.

Shiela claimed to only operate machines in the embroidery company. 

“Alam mo ba ang trabaho ng corporate secretary?” Gatchalian asked. (Do you know the work of a corporate secretary?) 

“Hindi po,” Shiela replied. (No) 

Shiela also claimed that her only job was in embroidery. 

Asked why she was listed in Guo's companies,  Shiela said once again denied knowledge about it. 

“Hindi ko po alam,” she said. (I do not know.) 

Shiela admitted that she signed documents but could not remember what they were or where she signed them. 

Gatchalian said she signed documents 96 times. Of which, 66 was for general information sheets as a corporate secretary, 10 times for articles of incorporation as incorporator, and 20 times on audited financial statements as auditor and chief financial officer. 

Shiela said that she did not know what a treasurer was either. She claimed that she signed whatever was handed to her. 

Gatchalian showed signed documents dating back to 2012 which had Shiela’s signatures. However, Shiela said that she could not remember if these were the documents that she signed. 

“Nakita namin sa records na marami kang involvement sa Guo family businesses,” Gatchalian said. (We saw in the records that you have plenty of involvement in the Guo family businesses.) 

According to the senator, they are determining if the Guos’ companies were being used to launder the money from Philippine offshore gaming operators (POGOs)

Gatchalian said that Shiela not knowing things does not exclude her from the activities of the Guo family. The senator told Shiela that Alice and her family had put her in a bad situation by making her sign these documents, urging her to cooperate with the government during these investigations. 

Shiela is the supposed sister of dismissed Bamban, Tarlac Mayor Alice, but she admitted that they were not related by blood. Alice fled the country in July, and authorities are still searching for her due to her alleged links to POGOs.

