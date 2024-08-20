^

Headlines

Philippines to process 'limited number' of Afghans seeking US visas

Philstar.com
August 20, 2024 | 10:10am
Philippines to process 'limited number' of Afghans seeking US visas
Afghan Burqa-clad women walk along a road during the celebration of third anniversary of Taliban takeover of Afghanistan near the Ahmad Shah Massoud square in Kabul on August 14, 2024. Afghanistan's Taliban rulers celebrated three years in power on August 14 with a military parade paying homage to their homemade bombs used in war, fighter aircraft and goose-stepping security forces.
AFP / Wakil Kohsar

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines said Tuesday it has agreed to allow a "limited number" of Afghans to temporarily stay in the Philippines while being processed for eventual resettlement to the United States.

The foreign department announcement gave no timetable or the number of visa applicants to be allowed to transit through the Philippines, a longstanding US military ally.

Under the deal, Washington will support "necessary services" including food, housing, security, medical, and transport during their stay in the country.

"The agreement is currently undergoing the final domestic procedures required for effectivity," a foreign department statement said.

Filipino ambassador to the United States Jose Manuel Romualdez said last year that there were about 50,000 such visa-seekers, including the families of those who had worked for the US-backed government that was toppled by the Taliban.

The US request met with domestic opposition on security and other grounds when it was made public last year.

A foreign department spokeswoman did not immediately provide further details of the agreement on Tuesday.

Tens of thousands of Afghans fled their country in the chaotic evacuation of August 2021 as US and allied forces pulled out to end Washington's longest war, launched after the September 11, 2001 attacks.

Many of those who had worked with the ousted Western-backed government arrived in the United States seeking resettlement under a special immigrant visa programme, but thousands were also left behind or in third countries, waiting for their visas to be processed.

Afghanistan's Taliban rulers insist no harm will come to anyone who collaborated with Western powers or the former government, and are encouraging those who have left to return and help rebuild the country.

vuukle comment

PHILIPPINES-US TIES
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
BI: Alice Guo flew to Malaysia, Singapore

BI: Alice Guo flew to Malaysia, Singapore

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 11 hours ago
The Bureau of Immigration has reason to suspect that dismissed mayor Alice Guo of Bamban, Tarlac has left the country illegally,...
Headlines
fbtw
Bato clears VP Sara&rsquo;s husband, Paolo in drug smuggling

Bato clears VP Sara’s husband, Paolo in drug smuggling

11 hours ago
While planning to conduct an investigation into allegations of a former Bureau of Customs intelligence officer implicating...
Headlines
fbtw
Supreme Court fines UST law dean for sponsoring 'exorbitant' trips

Supreme Court fines UST law dean for sponsoring 'exorbitant' trips

By Cristina Chi | 16 hours ago
In a decision penned by Associate Justice Samuel Gaerlan, the high court en banc imposed a fine of P100,000 on lawyer Nilo...
Headlines
fbtw
Alice Guo fled Philippines for Malaysia, Singapore &mdash; Hontiveros
play

Alice Guo fled Philippines for Malaysia, Singapore — Hontiveros

By Jean Mangaluz | 19 hours ago
Dismissed Bamban, Tarlac Mayor Alice Guo has fled the Philippines and has traveled to Malaysia and Singapore, Sen. Risa...
Headlines
fbtw
6 ex-DOH chiefs buck PhilHealth fund transfer

6 ex-DOH chiefs buck PhilHealth fund transfer

By Rhodina Villanueva | 11 hours ago
Six former secretaries of the Department of Health (DOH) have expressed opposition to the Philippine Health Insurance Corp....
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Calabarzon, Metro classes suspended due to Taal vog

Calabarzon, Metro classes suspended due to Taal vog

By Bella Cariaso | 11 hours ago
Schools in over 40 areas in Calabarzon and Metro Manila suspended on-site classes yesterday due to volcanic smog or vog that...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippine: China damaged 2 PCG ships near Escoda Shoal

Philippine: China damaged 2 PCG ships near Escoda Shoal

By Ghio Ong | 11 hours ago
China Coast Guard ships rammed two Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) vessels after engaging them in dangerous maneuvers within...
Headlines
fbtw
Fuel prices up by P1.20 per liter

Fuel prices up by P1.20 per liter

By Brix Lelis | 11 hours ago
Oil companies are set to increase prices at the pumps today by at least P1 per liter as geopolitical tensions continue to...
Headlines
fbtw
Metrobank, GT foundations honor scholars

Metrobank, GT foundations honor scholars

11 hours ago
The Metrobank Foundation Inc. (MBFI) and GT Foundation Inc. (GTFI) honored 16 scholars who embarked on their college journey...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with