Philippines to process 'limited number' of Afghans seeking US visas

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines said Tuesday it has agreed to allow a "limited number" of Afghans to temporarily stay in the Philippines while being processed for eventual resettlement to the United States.

The foreign department announcement gave no timetable or the number of visa applicants to be allowed to transit through the Philippines, a longstanding US military ally.

Under the deal, Washington will support "necessary services" including food, housing, security, medical, and transport during their stay in the country.

"The agreement is currently undergoing the final domestic procedures required for effectivity," a foreign department statement said.

Filipino ambassador to the United States Jose Manuel Romualdez said last year that there were about 50,000 such visa-seekers, including the families of those who had worked for the US-backed government that was toppled by the Taliban.

The US request met with domestic opposition on security and other grounds when it was made public last year.

A foreign department spokeswoman did not immediately provide further details of the agreement on Tuesday.

Tens of thousands of Afghans fled their country in the chaotic evacuation of August 2021 as US and allied forces pulled out to end Washington's longest war, launched after the September 11, 2001 attacks.

Many of those who had worked with the ousted Western-backed government arrived in the United States seeking resettlement under a special immigrant visa programme, but thousands were also left behind or in third countries, waiting for their visas to be processed.

Afghanistan's Taliban rulers insist no harm will come to anyone who collaborated with Western powers or the former government, and are encouraging those who have left to return and help rebuild the country.