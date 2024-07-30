NBI launches manhunt to locate Alice Guo

Sen. Risa Hontiveros resumes the probe on Bamban, Tarlac Mayor Alice Guo’s alleged involvement in illegal Philippine offshore gaming operations on May 22, 2024.

MANILA, Philippines — National Bureau of Investigation director Jaime Santiago said on Monday that a manhunt to locate suspended Bamban, Tarlac mayor Alice Guo is being conducted by NBI agents from Region 3 and by the intelligence unit from the NBI’s headquarters.

“We have an ongoing manhunt operation, our men are doing their best,” Santiago said in response to Senate Pro Tempore Sen. Jinggoy Estrada’s plea to the NBI and the Philippine National Police to arrest Guo.

Estrada has given law enforcers two more weeks to arrest Guo, warning that their 2025 budgets could be affected if she is not apprehended.

The senator noted that the Senate issued an arrest order against Guo on July 11, but she remains at large. The NBI reported to the Senate that Guo was seen in Bulacan before her arrest order was issued.

During a Senate investigation into raided Philippine offshore gaming operator (POGO) hubs, NBI assistant director Angelito Magno said that although there were sightings, the team found no trace of Guo at the locations.

The NBI Cybercrime Group is trying to locate Guo’s IP address after she posted statements on Facebook.

Col. Jun Mark Lagare from the PNP’s Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) said a tracker team has been assigned to find Guo, but no updates have been provided to the Senate committee. — Mayen Jaymalin, Evelyn Macairan, Cecille Suerte Felipe, Mark Ernest Villeza, Artemio Dumlao, Marc Jayson Cayabyab