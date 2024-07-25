^

Headlines

14 dead, 1 million affected as 'Carina' exits PAR

Jean Mangaluz - Philstar.com
July 25, 2024 | 10:10am
14 dead, 1 million affected as 'Carina' exits PAR
A bus stalls in the middle of E. Rodriguez Avenue while rescue personnel from the QCDRRMO and Barangay Damayan Lagi in Quezon City ferry stranded commuters and residents across the heavy flood due to torrential rains brought by Typhoon Carina and the Habagat on July 24, 2024.
The STAR / Miguel de Guzman

MANILA, Philippines — The reported death toll from the combined effects of Super Typhoon Carina (international name: Gaemi) and the southwest monsoon has risen to at least 14 people, according to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) on Thursday. 

The NDRRMC reported at least 8 fatalities in its latest update on the effects of Typhoon Carina, the southwest monsoon, and Tropical Depression Butchoy, which exited the Philippine Area of Responsibility last week.

As of July 25, the NDRRMC said that there were 14 dead, two injured and two missing. Among the deaths, six are still being validated. 

Calabarzon reported the highest number of fatalities with five deaths, followed by Zamboanga Peninsula with four.

The number of affected Filipinos has breached the one million mark, with the NDRRMC reporting that 1,115,272 persons have been impacted by Carina and the southwest monsoon. 

Despite Typhoon Carina moving along Luzon without making landfall, the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) took the brunt of the severe weather condition, affecting over 567,000 people.

The NDRRMC reported that 51,726 individuals are still sheltered in evacuation centers across the country.

Meanwhile, around 1,453 farmers have been impacted by Carina and the southwest monsoon, with over 1.3 million hectares of crop area affected— 351,590 hectares of which cannot be recovered. 

Damage to agriculture is estimated to be at P9,706,852.34, with northern Mindanao having the largest loss at P6,597.134.  

vuukle comment

CARINA

DEATH TOLL

SUPER TYPHOON

TYPHOON
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Vice President Sara, family fly to Germany

Vice President Sara, family fly to Germany

By Rudy Santos | 12 hours ago
As the Philippines grapples with the devastation caused by Typhoon Carina and monsoon rains, Vice President Sara Duterte and...
Headlines
fbtw
Metro Manila placed under state of calamity

Metro Manila placed under state of calamity

By Ghio Ong | 12 hours ago
Relentless rain drenched much of Luzon yesterday, triggering floods in Metro Manila and landslides in mountainous northern...
Headlines
fbtw

Carina kills 5 in Batangas; 4 still missing

By Emmanuel Tupas | 12 hours ago
At least five people died in Batangas due to heavy rains and landslides brought by Typhoon Carina.
Headlines
fbtw
Work, classes suspended today

Work, classes suspended today

By Helen Flores | 12 hours ago
Malacañang suspended work in government and classes in all levels in Metro Manila as well as in Central Luzon and Calabarzon...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos Jr. orders swift assistance to flooded, isolated areas

Marcos Jr. orders swift assistance to flooded, isolated areas

By Alexis Romero | 12 hours ago
President Marcos ordered on Wednesday the swift release of assistance, especially to areas isolated due to flooding brought...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Padilla assumes post as president of Duterte&rsquo;s PDP

Padilla assumes post as president of Duterte’s PDP

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 12 hours ago
Ten months before the May 2025 midterm elections, the Partido Demokratiko Pilipino announced that Sen. Robinhood Padilla...
Headlines
fbtw
Speaker, Tingog launch relief ops for Carina victims

Speaker, Tingog launch relief ops for Carina victims

12 hours ago
In the wake of the devastating Typhoon Carina and the enhanced southwest monsoon that have wreaked havoc across Metro Ma...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos vows conducive environment for inventors, startups

Marcos vows conducive environment for inventors, startups

By Alexis Romero | 12 hours ago
President Marcos yesterday vowed to provide a conducive environment for inventors and startups as he praised the ingenuity...
Headlines
fbtw
DA chief: Marcos remains focused on agricultural sector

DA chief: Marcos remains focused on agricultural sector

By Bella Cariaso | 12 hours ago
President Marcos has proven himself on top of the situation when he acknowledged in his State of the Nation Address that prices...
Headlines
fbtw

Farmers’ group: What happened to flood control budget?

By Bella Cariaso | 12 hours ago
Farmers’ group Kilusang Magbubukid ng Pilipinas yesterday said that the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) budget for flood control amid the flooding in Metro Manila and nearby provinces.
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with