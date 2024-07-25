14 dead, 1 million affected as 'Carina' exits PAR

A bus stalls in the middle of E. Rodriguez Avenue while rescue personnel from the QCDRRMO and Barangay Damayan Lagi in Quezon City ferry stranded commuters and residents across the heavy flood due to torrential rains brought by Typhoon Carina and the Habagat on July 24, 2024.

MANILA, Philippines — The reported death toll from the combined effects of Super Typhoon Carina (international name: Gaemi) and the southwest monsoon has risen to at least 14 people, according to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) on Thursday.

The NDRRMC reported at least 8 fatalities in its latest update on the effects of Typhoon Carina, the southwest monsoon, and Tropical Depression Butchoy, which exited the Philippine Area of Responsibility last week.

As of July 25, the NDRRMC said that there were 14 dead, two injured and two missing. Among the deaths, six are still being validated.

Calabarzon reported the highest number of fatalities with five deaths, followed by Zamboanga Peninsula with four.

The number of affected Filipinos has breached the one million mark, with the NDRRMC reporting that 1,115,272 persons have been impacted by Carina and the southwest monsoon.

Despite Typhoon Carina moving along Luzon without making landfall, the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) took the brunt of the severe weather condition, affecting over 567,000 people.

The NDRRMC reported that 51,726 individuals are still sheltered in evacuation centers across the country.

Meanwhile, around 1,453 farmers have been impacted by Carina and the southwest monsoon, with over 1.3 million hectares of crop area affected— 351,590 hectares of which cannot be recovered.

Damage to agriculture is estimated to be at P9,706,852.34, with northern Mindanao having the largest loss at P6,597.134.