LIST: Work suspensions in courts on July 25

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
July 25, 2024 | 9:10am
LIST: Work suspensions in courts on July 25
This file photo taken April 13, 2022 shows the Supreme Court of the Philippines in Manila.
MANILA, Philippines — The Supreme Court (SC) has announced the suspension of work in several courts across the country for Thursday due to heavy rainfall caused by the southwest monsoon, which has been intensified by Typhoon Carina (international name: Gaemi).

The announcement was made by the SC’s Public Information Office on Wednesday evening.

The following courts were suspended on Thursday:

Judicial Regions

  • National Capital Judicial Region (Metro Manila)
  • Region 3
  • Region 4-A

Regional Trial Courts

  • Branch 53, Rosales Pangasinan

Metropolitan Trial Courts 

  • Balungao, Pangasinan
  • Rosales, Pangasinan
  • Sta Maria, Bulacan

Government work and classes across all levels in the National Capital Region were also suspended by the Malacañang on Thursday.

As of early Thursday morning, Carina was crossing Taiwan with maximum sustained winds of 150 kilometers per hour (kph) and gusts up to 250 kph, according to the state weather bureau PAGASA.

Metro Manila was placed under a state of calamity as the prevailing weather systems dumped non-stop rains which caused severe flooding in certain areas.

 

Please refresh this page for updates.

