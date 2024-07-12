8 years after South China Sea ruling, Philippines vows to uphold maritime peace

Based on photos taken, the Chinese warships were identified through their bow numbers as 887, 552, 174 and 105, and all were armed with cannons.

MANILA, Philippines — Eight years after the arbitral award that delivered a stinging rebuke of China's sweeping claims in the South China Sea, the Philippines renewed its committed to peace and rule of law despite facing "unlawful actions" in the tense waterways.

Marking the anniversary, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said the 2016 ruling by the Hague-based Permanent Court of Arbitration is "a testament to our unwavering commitment to the rule of law and the peaceful settlement of dispute." The decision favored the Philippines and invalidated China's claim of historic rights over almost the entire South China Sea.

"Over the years, the Philippines has continued to demonstrate this commitment to peace even in the face of the unlawful actions which have caused serious incidents in the South China Sea," the DFA said.

It added that it has protected its people's right to a "responsible enjoyment" of the country's legal maritime entitlements.

The DFA highlighted how different countries have ushered international affirmation of the legal value of the award as a "positive and legitimate source of international law."

In May, the International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea (ITLOS) issued an advisory opinion on climate change where the South China Sea ruling was cited as an authoritative precedent by the court and referenced by at least 26 states or groups of states during the proceedings.

This gave the ruling an "unassailable status as part of the corpus of international law," the DFA said. China to this day refuses to recognize it even as other foreign powers have done so.

The DFA hailed other countries' recognition of the finality and binding nature of the 2016 arbitral award, including the G7 group of nations' consistent reaffirmation of its importance for the peaceful resolution of maritime disputes. The G7 refers to the informal bloc composed of seven of the world's advanced economies: the United States, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United Kingdom.

"With our national interest and sovereign rights in mind, the Philippines will move forward to chart a course anchored on peace, security and prosperity in our region," the DFA said.

Escalating skirmishes between Chinese vessels and much smaller Filipino boats in the West Philippine Sea pushed Philippine officials to hold a dialogue with their Chinese counterparts in early July to de-escalate tensions.

This comes after a June 17 altercation where Chinese Coast Guard members repeatedly rammed Filipino rigid-hull inflatable boats in an attempt to foil Philippine forces' resupply mission to BRP Sierra Madre, which was deliberately grounded atop Ayungin Shoal in 1999 to assert Manila's territorial claim.

The clash injured a Philippine Navy servicemember, Seaman First Class Underwater Operator Jeffrey Facundo, who lost his thumb when he attempted to stop the "high-speed" ramming of the Chinese boat. At least seven others were also injured.

Prior to the incident, Chinese vessels have also routinely shadowed, blocked and doused with water cannons Filipino vessels delivering food and supplies to the handful of marines stationed at the BRP Sierra Madre.

Philstar.com's monitoring shows that the altercations in the contested waters took place alongside Chinese state media's repetitive attempts to portray the Philippines as a provocative and aggressive country on Chinese social media platforms.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has said that there is a "need to do more" beyond filing diplomatic protests against China, as over a hundred have already been lodged as of June.

In 2023, the Philippines launched its transparency initiative to raise awareness of China's actions at sea, where it published maritime incidents happening in the West Philippine Sea through statements, videos and photos.