^

Headlines

July 17 to 23 is now the Philippines' National Disability Rights Week

Philstar.com
June 19, 2024 | 5:37pm
July 17 to 23 is now the Philippines' National Disability Rights Week
File photo shows a PWD in crutches. For many PWDs, mobility is the main problem holding them back.
The STAR / Edd Gumban

MANILA, Philippines — July 17 to 23 is now officially declared as the "National Disability Rights Week" in the Philippines.

The Presidential Communications Office on Wednesday announced that July 17-23 will be commemorated every year as the national disability rights week as part of the government's commitment to the United Nations Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (UNCPRD).

Proclamation No. 597, a two-page document signed by Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin on June 13 and made public on Wednesday, directs the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), through the National Council on Disability Affairs (NCDA), to lead, coordinate, and supervise the week-long commemoration.

The proclamation calls on all government agencies and instrumentalities, including government-owned or controlled corporations, state universities, and colleges, to observe National Disability Rights Week. 

Local government units, non-government organizations, and the private sector are also encouraged to participate.

In issuing the proclamation, Marcos said the Philippines has been committed to the purpose of the UNCPRD to promote, protect, and ensure the full and equal enjoyment of human rights and fundamental freedoms by persons with disabilities, and to promote respect for their inherent dignity.

vuukle comment

MALACANANG

PERSONS WITH DISABILTY

PWD
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
China boards Philippines resupply boat; Navy men hurt

China boards Philippines resupply boat; Navy men hurt

By Michael Punongbayan | 19 hours ago
The latest attempt by China Coast Guard to block the delivery of food and provisions to the BRP Sierra Madre in Ayungin Shoal...
Headlines
fbtw
Gatchalian: Is &lsquo;Guo Hua Ping&rsquo; the real Alice Guo?

Gatchalian: Is ‘Guo Hua Ping’ the real Alice Guo?

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 19 hours ago
Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian raised this question yesterday as he released a document about the supposed real identity of suspended...
Headlines
fbtw
Baste Duterte questions Bong Go's silence on Davao problems

Baste Duterte questions Bong Go's silence on Davao problems

By Diana Lhyd Suelto | 9 hours ago
The closeness of the relationship of the Dutertes and Sen. Bong Go seems to be showing cracks after Mayor Sebastian Duterte...
Headlines
fbtw
Senator bares papers suggesting Alice Guo was born in China

Senator bares papers suggesting Alice Guo was born in China

By Cristina Chi | 1 day ago
Gatchalian said the embattled mayor "might be Guo Hua Ping, who entered the Philippines on Jan. 12, 2003 when she was 13 years...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines says navy officer severely injured in China Coast Guard 'ramming'

Philippines says navy officer severely injured in China Coast Guard 'ramming'

1 day ago
The Philippines said one of its navy personnel was severely injured after the China Coast Guard rammed a Philippine vessel...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
DTI teams up with NGOs, businesses for vape law compliance

DTI teams up with NGOs, businesses for vape law compliance

By Gabriell Christel Galang | 8 hours ago
The Department of Trade and Industry said that immersive training programs have been conducted in parts of northern Luzon...
Headlines
fbtw
China's maritime policy won't affect West Philippine Sea fish catch &mdash; BFAR

China's maritime policy won't affect West Philippine Sea fish catch — BFAR

By Michael Punongbayan | 10 hours ago
The Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources downplayed China’s “maritime regulation,” saying it would...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines maintains competitiveness ranking at 52nd

Philippines maintains competitiveness ranking at 52nd

By Louella Desiderio | 19 hours ago
The Philippines maintained its standing in this year’s edition of the World Competitiveness Ranking of the International...
Headlines
fbtw
White House: Philippine seafarer killed in Houthi attack

White House: Philippine seafarer killed in Houthi attack

By Pia Lee-Brago | 19 hours ago
A Filipino seafarer of bulk cargo carrier M/V Tutor was killed when Yemeni Houthi rebels attacked the vessel last week, the...
Headlines
fbtw
Timor court concludes Teves extradition hearings

Timor court concludes Teves extradition hearings

By Daphne Galvez | 19 hours ago
The Court of Appeals of Timor-Leste has concluded its hearings on the extradition case against expelled Negros Oriental lawmaker...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with