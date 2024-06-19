July 17 to 23 is now the Philippines' National Disability Rights Week

File photo shows a PWD in crutches. For many PWDs, mobility is the main problem holding them back.

MANILA, Philippines — July 17 to 23 is now officially declared as the "National Disability Rights Week" in the Philippines.

The Presidential Communications Office on Wednesday announced that July 17-23 will be commemorated every year as the national disability rights week as part of the government's commitment to the United Nations Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (UNCPRD).

Proclamation No. 597, a two-page document signed by Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin on June 13 and made public on Wednesday, directs the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), through the National Council on Disability Affairs (NCDA), to lead, coordinate, and supervise the week-long commemoration.

The proclamation calls on all government agencies and instrumentalities, including government-owned or controlled corporations, state universities, and colleges, to observe National Disability Rights Week.

Local government units, non-government organizations, and the private sector are also encouraged to participate.

In issuing the proclamation, Marcos said the Philippines has been committed to the purpose of the UNCPRD to promote, protect, and ensure the full and equal enjoyment of human rights and fundamental freedoms by persons with disabilities, and to promote respect for their inherent dignity.