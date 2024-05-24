^

Headlines

Bamban Mayor Alice Guo can run in 2025 despite suspension, says Comelec

Romina Cabrera - The Philippine Star
May 24, 2024 | 9:17am
Bamban Mayor Alice Guo can run in 2025 despite suspension, says Comelec
A photo of Mayor Alice Guo of Bamban, Tarlac taken on May 22, 2024 during the hearing conducted by the Committee on Women, Children, Family Relations and Gender Equality, chaired by Sen. Risa Hontiveros, on the reported human trafficking, cyber fraud operations and other alleged crimes and offenses involving Philippine offshore gaming operators (POGOs).
Facebook / Senate of the Philippines

MANILA, Philippines — Mayor Alice Guo of Bamban, Tarlac may still run in the May 2025 elections even if she gets suspended from holding public office, according to the Commission on Elections.

Comelec Chairman George Garcia explained that a local official cannot be barred from running in an election until there is a final conviction by a court.

Thus, Garcia said, a suspension from the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) will not bar Guo from filing a certificate of candidacy (COC).

“If an official gets suspended, that is not final conviction or judgment in a case. In the meantime, the official can still run,” Garcia said on Thursday.

“Of course, we are not talking about the other cases that can be filed against her. We do not want to pre-empt the case that could be filed,” the poll chief said.

But if the suspension order only came from the DILG, Garcia said the Comelec is obliged to accept if ever Guo decides to file her COC.

He said the legal issue of whether the DILG suspension only covers her current term also needs to be resolved.

“We are not yet discussing that because she has the right to defend herself. For us, we will cross the bridge when we get there,” Garcia said.

The DILG has previously recommended to the Office of Ombudsman the suspension of Guo for her alleged involvement in illegal POGO operations in Bamban town. – Mayen Jaymalin

vuukle comment

ALICE GUO

COMELEC

DEPARTMENT OF THE INTERIOR AND LOCAL GOVERNMENT

POGO
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
&lsquo;I was replaced because I was not following instructions&rsquo;

‘I was replaced because I was not following instructions’

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 3 days ago
While he may not have crossed the “powers that lead,” his not following instructions eventually did him in, a...
Headlines
fbtw
First black Fil-Am to represent Philippines in Miss Universe

First black Fil-Am to represent Philippines in Miss Universe

By Charmie Joy Pagulong | 10 hours ago
A black Filipino-American model from Bulacan won this year’s Miss Universe Philippines.
Headlines
fbtw
Guo has 16 vehicles registered in her name

Guo has 16 vehicles registered in her name

By Romina Cabrera | 10 hours ago
Mayor Alice Guo of Bamban, Tarlac has at least 16 vehicles based on documents, a Senate hearing has disclosed.
Headlines
fbtw
PSA flags irregularities in Bamban Mayor Alice Guo's birth certificate

PSA flags irregularities in Bamban Mayor Alice Guo's birth certificate

1 day ago
Based on their fact-finding investigation, PSA Assistant National Statistician Marizza Grande said Guo's mother, Amelia Leal,...
Headlines
fbtw
Senate ratifies bill making agricultural smuggling non-bailable

Senate ratifies bill making agricultural smuggling non-bailable

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 10 hours ago
The Senate has ratified the bicameral conference version of the bill that seeks to make agricultural smuggling a non-bailable...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Zubiri bloc may join Senate minority

Zubiri bloc may join Senate minority

By Janvic Mateo | 10 hours ago
The “Solid 7” group of former Senate chief Juan Miguel Zubiri is thinking of creating a more formidable minority...
Headlines
fbtw
First cyclone seen to enter PAR today

First cyclone seen to enter PAR today

By Romina Cabrera | 10 hours ago
A low-pressure area inside the Philippine area of responsibility is forecast to develop into Tropical Depression
Headlines
fbtw
NEDA, Queen Maxima partner to promote inclusive finance

NEDA, Queen Maxima partner to promote inclusive finance

By Louella Desiderio | 10 hours ago
Queen Maxima of the Netherlands and the National Economic and Development Authority are collaborating to promote financial...
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;New wave of COVID-19 cases just ordinary spike&rsquo;

‘New wave of COVID-19 cases just ordinary spike’

By Rhodina Villanueva | 10 hours ago
There is no need to panic over the new wave of COVID-19 infection as this is just a normal increase in cases, infectious disease...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with