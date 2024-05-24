Bamban Mayor Alice Guo can run in 2025 despite suspension, says Comelec

A photo of Mayor Alice Guo of Bamban, Tarlac taken on May 22, 2024 during the hearing conducted by the Committee on Women, Children, Family Relations and Gender Equality, chaired by Sen. Risa Hontiveros, on the reported human trafficking, cyber fraud operations and other alleged crimes and offenses involving Philippine offshore gaming operators (POGOs).

MANILA, Philippines — Mayor Alice Guo of Bamban, Tarlac may still run in the May 2025 elections even if she gets suspended from holding public office, according to the Commission on Elections.

Comelec Chairman George Garcia explained that a local official cannot be barred from running in an election until there is a final conviction by a court.

Thus, Garcia said, a suspension from the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) will not bar Guo from filing a certificate of candidacy (COC).

“If an official gets suspended, that is not final conviction or judgment in a case. In the meantime, the official can still run,” Garcia said on Thursday.

“Of course, we are not talking about the other cases that can be filed against her. We do not want to pre-empt the case that could be filed,” the poll chief said.

But if the suspension order only came from the DILG, Garcia said the Comelec is obliged to accept if ever Guo decides to file her COC.

He said the legal issue of whether the DILG suspension only covers her current term also needs to be resolved.

“We are not yet discussing that because she has the right to defend herself. For us, we will cross the bridge when we get there,” Garcia said.

The DILG has previously recommended to the Office of Ombudsman the suspension of Guo for her alleged involvement in illegal POGO operations in Bamban town. – Mayen Jaymalin