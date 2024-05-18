^

Headlines

WATCH: NHCP unveils historical marker for Negros Oriental's Capitol building

Rosette Adel - Philstar.com
May 18, 2024 | 5:17pm

DUMAGUETE, Philippines — The National Historical Commission of the Philippines and Negros Oriental officials unveiled the historical marker to commemorate the centennial anniversary of the Negros Oriental Capitol building on Friday afternoon.

NHCP Executive Director Carminda Arevalo, Negros Oriental Gov. Manuel Sagarbarria and Negros Oriental Provincial Administrator Atty. Arthur Fran Tolcidas signed the certificate of transfer of the historical marker.

The installation of the NHCP’s historical marker for Negros Oriental Capitol building was also witnessed Senators Imee Marcos, Francis Tolentino and Mark Villar and Irish Ambassador to the Philippines William Carlos and neighboring government officials, as well as members of the Philippine Tour Operators Association. Senators Risa Hontiveros, Lito Lapid and Jinggoy Estrada were also acknowledged among the guests of honor.

The six senators gave their speeches and lauded how the provincial government was able to preserve the century-old structure that stood as a witness to several historic events.

The unveiling ceremony was capped off by performances of award-winning singer “Pop Diva” Kuh Ledesma, who hails from Bacolod. Ledesma rallied for the preservation of the country’s heritage, citing that the Philippines is blessed with rich culture and heritage.

Aside from Ledesma, Negros Oriental performers also treated the guests with cultural performances. These include Siliman University Dance Troupe and Orchestra Sin Arco, among others.
The unveiling ceremony was followed by a concert and Centennial Pyro Musical Competition held at the Freedom Park.

