^

Headlines

Monetary Board member quits over ‘ghost’ scandal

Keisha Ta-Asan - The Philippine Star
June 5, 2024 | 1:00am
Monetary Board member quits over â��ghostâ�� scandal
V. Bruce Tolentino

MANILA, Philippines — A member of the Monetary Board of the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas has resigned amid the controversy over ghost employees involving officials of the MB, the BSP’s policy-making body.

V. Bruce Tolentino, a former deputy director-general of the International Rice Research Institute, submitted his resignation letter to President Marcos last week, sources told The STAR.

Tolentino, who was appointed MB member in June 2018 and reappointed in July 2020, was said to have requested that his resignation take effect on June 30. Tolentino’s term was supposed to expire in July 2026.

Another source said Tolentino’s staff had requested boxes from the Office of the Secretary, Monetary Board (OSMB) where he could put his belongings.

Malacañang has not yet made any announcement on the matter. Tolentino has not responded to requests for comment.

Tolentino submitted his resignation letter amid rumors of his involvement in the BSP’s ghost employees scandal.

At a forum hosted by the Tuesday Club yesterday, BSP Governor Eli Remolona Jr. said the Office of the President has jurisdiction over MB members.

“There is a process that’s going on, separate from our process. The Office of the President is dealing with that,” Remolona said.

“I think they’re acting as fast as they can. They know it’s important,” he said. “I can say Malacañang will act on this.”

He said the central bank needs a good reputation and enough credibility to make monetary policy work and ensure the stability of the financial system.

“Where things stand, I think we acted as fast as we could in the bounds of due process, in the bounds of confidentiality,” Remolona said. “But the investigation process should go through very soon. We’re already in the disciplinary process. We want to recover the salaries.”

He added that the BSP is putting measures in place to make sure similar incidents won’t happen again.

Tolentino first joined the Monetary Board on June 18, 2018, serving the unexpired term of the late Valentin Araneta.  

Prior to his initial BSP appointment in 2018, Tolentino worked as chief economist and country representative at The Asia Foundation, senior technical adviser at the Agriculture and Natural Resources of the Catholic Relief Services and senior economic policy adviser at the Asian Development Bank.

From 1986 to 1993, he worked as undersecretary for planning, policy and international trade of the Department of Agriculture during the term of former president Corazon Aquino.

Tolentino was also the first executive director of the Agricultural Credit Policy Council from 1987 to 1990.

This was not the first case where a member of the MB resigned from his or her position during their term. In February 2014, former press secretary and presidential spokesman Ignacio Bunye quit the Board due to the health condition of his wife. 

vuukle comment

BANGKO SENTRAL NG PILIPINAS
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
United States congratulates Philippines for &lsquo;eloquently&rsquo; expressing South China Sea position

United States congratulates Philippines for ‘eloquently’ expressing South China Sea position

By Pia Lee-Brago | 2 days ago
The United States congratulated the Philippines for “eloquently laying out the Philippines’ position on the South...
Headlines
fbtw
China warns of limits to its &lsquo;restraint&rsquo; in South China Sea

China warns of limits to its ‘restraint’ in South China Sea

2 days ago
China’s defense minister warned yesterday of “limits” to Beijing’s restraint on the South China Sea...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines says Chinese boats seized supplies airdropped to Filipino outpost

Philippines says Chinese boats seized supplies airdropped to Filipino outpost

10 hours ago
The Philippine military said that Chinese boats illegally "seized" food and medicine airdropped to a Filipino outpost in the...
Headlines
fbtw
China defense minister warns of 'limits' to Beijing's restraint on South China Sea

China defense minister warns of 'limits' to Beijing's restraint on South China Sea

2 days ago
China's defense minister warned Sunday of "limits" to Beijing's restraint on the South China Sea and over the deployment of...
Headlines
fbtw
FLiRT variant detected in Philippines, but DOH says COVID-19 risk remains low

FLiRT variant detected in Philippines, but DOH says COVID-19 risk remains low

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 9 hours ago
Recent sequencing by the University of the Philippines-Philippine Genome Center detected two cases of KP.2, 2 cases of JN.1.18,...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Another PUJ strike planned on June 10-12

Another PUJ strike planned on June 10-12

By Romina Cabrera | 2 hours ago
A transport group will hold a three-day strike next week to protest the alleged harassment and apprehension of drivers of...
Headlines
fbtw
PCG seeks more visits from US, Japan counterparts

PCG seeks more visits from US, Japan counterparts

By Evelyn Macairan | 2 hours ago
The Philippine Coast Guard has invited its US and Japan counterparts to make frequent visits to the country and conduct regular...
Headlines
fbtw
Senator wants Duterte included in Pharmally case raps

Senator wants Duterte included in Pharmally case raps

By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 2 hours ago
Sen. Risa Hontiveros has urged the Office of the Ombudsman to indict former president Rodrigo Duterte for graft over the irregular...
Headlines
fbtw

Amid war, Israel needs more OFWs – envoy 

By Gilbert Bayoran | 2 hours ago
Israel is looking for more overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) amid hundreds of repatriations and the war in Gaza. 
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with