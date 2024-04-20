^

Headlines

Admin critics urged: Spare armed services from politics amid withdrawal calls for Marcos

Kristine Daguno-Bersamina - Philstar.com
April 20, 2024 | 4:42pm
Admin critics urged: Spare armed services from politics amid withdrawal calls for Marcos
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. attends the 45th PNPA Commencement Exercises for “Layag-Diwa” Class of 2024 at the B/Gen. Cicero C. Campos Field, Camp General Mariano N. Castañeda in Silang Cavite on April 19, 2024.
Presidential Communications Office

MANILA, Philippines — National Security Adviser (NSA) Eduardo Año called on administration detractors to keep the armed services out of political maneuvering after a lawmaker urged the military to withdraw its support for President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

The statement followed remarks by former Speaker and Davao del Norte 1st District Rep. Pantaleon Alvarez, who urged the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) to withdraw support for the current administration in an attempt to force the chief executive to resign.

During a news forum in Quezon City on Saturday, Año’s spokesperson and National Security Council Assistant Director General Jonathan Malaya explained the importance of maintaining neutrality in the AFP and the Philippine National Police (PNP) within a democratic framework.

“Huwag po natin silang gagamitin because in any democracy, the Armed Forces is supposed to be neutral and apolitical – kahit po sino magpalit-palit ng administrasyon,” Malaya said. 

(We must refrain from exploiting the AFP and PNP for political purposes because, in any democracy, they are expected to remain neutral and apolitical – regardless of changes in administration.)

Malaya dismissed suggestions that the AFP should withdraw support from Marcos, saying that all major units of the armed services have expressed full support to the commander-in-chief.

He also urged critics to respect the professionalism and integrity of the Armed Forces and avoid involving them in political disputes.

“Hindi sila magbibitaw ng mga salita to withdraw support from the president just because someone asked them to do so. They are professionals, they know the chain of command and they respect the rule of the military hierarchy and they have loyalty to the current commander-in-chief, President Bongbong Marcos,” the NSA spokesperson said.

Alvarez drew flak for his call on the military to withdraw its support from the Marcos administration and later on apologized, explaining that it was not inciting sedition. He is an ally and close friend of former president Rodrigo Duterte. 

Rumors persist about an alleged rift between the Marcoses and the Dutertes, fueled by allegations of drug abuse, threats to split the country, and rumors of a coup plot, which have shattered the public perception of unity between the two families.

vuukle comment

ARMED FORCES OF THE PHILIPPINES

BONGBONG MARCOS

PHILIPPINE NATIONAL POLICE
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Beso-beso for President Marcos, Vice President at PNPA graduation

Beso-beso for President Marcos, Vice President at PNPA graduation

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 10 hours ago
Following First Lady Liza Marcos’ admission of a rift with Vice President Sara Duterte, President Marcos and Duterte...
Headlines
fbtw
First Lady on Imee: I am just the &lsquo;out-law&rsquo;

First Lady on Imee: I am just the ‘out-law’

By Helen Flores | 18 hours ago
After admitting her relationship with Vice President and Education Secretary Sara Duterte has soured, First Lady Liza Marcos...
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;Non-opposition&rsquo; Duterte: If Vice President Sara becomes president&hellip;

‘Non-opposition’ Duterte: If Vice President Sara becomes president…

By Diana Lhyd Suelto | 18 hours ago
After lambasting President Marcos in several Hakbang ng Maisog prayer rallies, former president Rodrigo Duterte has declared...
Headlines
fbtw
DOJ probes 990-kilo drug haul in Tondo

DOJ probes 990-kilo drug haul in Tondo

By Ian Laqui | 8 hours ago
The Department of Justice has initiated a preliminary investigation into the seizure of 990 kilograms of shabu in Tondo, Manila...
Headlines
fbtw
Gasoline prices seen going up; rollback in diesel

Gasoline prices seen going up; rollback in diesel

By Patrick Miguel | 9 hours ago
Mixed adjustments on oil prices may be implemented next week, according to the Department of Energy.
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Luzon, Visayas power grids under red, yellow alert

Luzon, Visayas power grids under red, yellow alert

By Patrick Miguel | 10 hours ago
For the fourth consecutive day, the Luzon and Visayas power grids were placed on red and yellow alerts on Friday, according...
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;No reclamation allowed within Laguna de Bay&rsquo;

‘No reclamation allowed within Laguna de Bay’

By Bella Cariaso | 18 hours ago
Reclamation activities within Laguna de Bay have not been issued any permits or clearances, according to the Laguna Lake Development...
Headlines
fbtw
Concepcion leads agriculture trade visit to Malaysia

Concepcion leads agriculture trade visit to Malaysia

18 hours ago
Leading Philippine agriculture companies are set to meet with Malaysian agriculture powerhouses from April 22 to 24 in Kuala...
Headlines
fbtw

Comelec’s Garcia ready to face possible impeachment case

By Rhodina Villanueva | 18 hours ago
Commission on Elections Chairman George Erwin Garcia is ready to face possible impeachment charges that may be filed against him in line with the automation of next year’s national and local polls.
Headlines
fbtw
UNAP grants Human Rights Award to outstanding Pinoys

UNAP grants Human Rights Award to outstanding Pinoys

18 hours ago
The United Nations Association of the Philippines (UNAP), a 76-year-old non-government organization, has granted the Human...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with