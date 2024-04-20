^

Headlines

Dangerous heat index expected in 19 areas on Saturday

Kristine Daguno-Bersamina - Philstar.com
April 20, 2024 | 10:56am
Dangerous heat index expected in 19 areas on Saturday
People take a dip along Norzagaray River in Bulacan on April 6, 2024. The months of March, April and May are typically the hottest and driest in the archipelago nation, but conditions this year have been exacerbated by the El Nino weather phenomenon.
AFP / Jam Sta Rosa

MANILA, Philippines — State weather bureau PAGASA warned that the heat index in 19 areas across the country is expected to reach dangerous levels on Saturday.

The weather agency's latest heat index bulletin said the following areas will be under the “danger” classification, with temperatures ranging from 42°C to 45°C.

  • Dagupan City, Pangasinan – 44°C
  • Bacnotan, La Union – 42°C
  • Aparri, Cagayan – 42°C
  • Tuguegarao City, Cagayan – 42°C
  • Iba, Zambales – 42°C
  • Ambulong, Tanauan Batangas – 42°C
  • Coron, Palawan – 42°C
  • Puerto Princesa City, Palawan – 42°C
  • Aborlan, Palawan – 44°C
  • Virac (Synop), Catanduanes – 42°C
  • CBSUA-Pili, Camarines Sur – 43°C
  • Roxas City, Capiz – 43°C
  • Iloilo City, Iloilo – 42°C
  • Dumangas, Iloilo – 43°C
  • Catarman, Northern Samar – 44°C
  • Guiuan, Eastern Samar – 43°C
  • Zamboanga City, Zamboanga del Sur – 43°C
  • Davao City, Davao del Sur – 42°C
  • Cotabato City, Maguindanao – 43°C

Dagupan City, Pangasinan and Catarman, Northern Samar, according to PAGASA, could record 44°C heat index.

Under the "danger" classification, temperatures range from 42°C to 51°C, increasing the risk of heat-related ailments such as heat cramps or heat exhaustion.

The public is also prone to heat stroke due to continued sun exposure.

The heat index, or apparent temperature, considers both humidity and air temperature to show how hot it actually feels.

Most areas nationwide are classified under "extreme caution," with temperatures ranging from 33°C to 41°C.

The public is advised to reduce outdoor activities, maintain hydration, and avoid specific beverages to prevent heat-related illnesses.

The state weather bureau recommended to use umbrellas, hats, and to wear sleeved clothing when outdoors, as well as to plan strenuous activities for cooler times of the day.

The onset of the dry season was officially announced by PAGASA on March 23, signaling the conclusion of the amihan, or prevailing northeast monsoon, which had brought cooler temperatures nationwide.

vuukle comment

EL NIñO

HEAT

PAGASA
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Beso-beso for President Marcos, Vice President at PNPA graduation

Beso-beso for President Marcos, Vice President at PNPA graduation

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 4 hours ago
Following First Lady Liza Marcos’ admission of a rift with Vice President Sara Duterte, President Marcos and Duterte...
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;Non-opposition&rsquo; Duterte: If Vice President Sara becomes president&hellip;

‘Non-opposition’ Duterte: If Vice President Sara becomes president…

By Diana Lhyd Suelto | 12 hours ago
After lambasting President Marcos in several Hakbang ng Maisog prayer rallies, former president Rodrigo Duterte has declared...
Headlines
fbtw
China to US: Respect our sea rights, sovereignty

China to US: Respect our sea rights, sovereignty

By Michael Punongbayan | 3 hours ago
The Chinese defense minister reportedly talked with his US counterpart early this week to relay Beijing’s appeal to...
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;No reclamation allowed within Laguna de Bay&rsquo;

‘No reclamation allowed within Laguna de Bay’

By Bella Cariaso | 12 hours ago
Reclamation activities within Laguna de Bay have not been issued any permits or clearances, according to the Laguna Lake Development...
Headlines
fbtw
Gasoline prices seen going up; rollback in diesel

Gasoline prices seen going up; rollback in diesel

By Patrick Miguel | 3 hours ago
Mixed adjustments on oil prices may be implemented next week, according to the Department of Energy.
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Luzon, Visayas power grids under red, yellow alert

Luzon, Visayas power grids under red, yellow alert

By Patrick Miguel | 4 hours ago
For the fourth consecutive day, the Luzon and Visayas power grids were placed on red and yellow alerts on Friday, according...
Headlines
fbtw
First Lady on Imee: I am just the &lsquo;out-law&rsquo;

First Lady on Imee: I am just the ‘out-law’

By Helen Flores | 12 hours ago
After admitting her relationship with Vice President and Education Secretary Sara Duterte has soured, First Lady Liza Marcos...
Headlines
fbtw
Concepcion leads agriculture trade visit to Malaysia

Concepcion leads agriculture trade visit to Malaysia

12 hours ago
Leading Philippine agriculture companies are set to meet with Malaysian agriculture powerhouses from April 22 to 24 in Kuala...
Headlines
fbtw

Comelec’s Garcia ready to face possible impeachment case

By Rhodina Villanueva | 12 hours ago
Commission on Elections Chairman George Erwin Garcia is ready to face possible impeachment charges that may be filed against him in line with the automation of next year’s national and local polls.
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with