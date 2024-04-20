Dangerous heat index expected in 19 areas on Saturday

People take a dip along Norzagaray River in Bulacan on April 6, 2024. The months of March, April and May are typically the hottest and driest in the archipelago nation, but conditions this year have been exacerbated by the El Nino weather phenomenon.

MANILA, Philippines — State weather bureau PAGASA warned that the heat index in 19 areas across the country is expected to reach dangerous levels on Saturday.

The weather agency's latest heat index bulletin said the following areas will be under the “danger” classification, with temperatures ranging from 42°C to 45°C.

Dagupan City, Pangasinan – 44°C

Bacnotan, La Union – 42°C

Aparri, Cagayan – 42°C

Tuguegarao City, Cagayan – 42°C

Iba, Zambales – 42°C

Ambulong, Tanauan Batangas – 42°C

Coron, Palawan – 42°C

Puerto Princesa City, Palawan – 42°C

Aborlan, Palawan – 44°C

Virac (Synop), Catanduanes – 42°C

CBSUA-Pili, Camarines Sur – 43°C

Roxas City, Capiz – 43°C

Iloilo City, Iloilo – 42°C

Dumangas, Iloilo – 43°C

Catarman, Northern Samar – 44°C

Guiuan, Eastern Samar – 43°C

Zamboanga City, Zamboanga del Sur – 43°C

Davao City, Davao del Sur – 42°C

Cotabato City, Maguindanao – 43°C

Under the "danger" classification, temperatures range from 42°C to 51°C, increasing the risk of heat-related ailments such as heat cramps or heat exhaustion.

The public is also prone to heat stroke due to continued sun exposure.

The heat index, or apparent temperature, considers both humidity and air temperature to show how hot it actually feels.

Most areas nationwide are classified under "extreme caution," with temperatures ranging from 33°C to 41°C.

The public is advised to reduce outdoor activities, maintain hydration, and avoid specific beverages to prevent heat-related illnesses.

The state weather bureau recommended to use umbrellas, hats, and to wear sleeved clothing when outdoors, as well as to plan strenuous activities for cooler times of the day.

The onset of the dry season was officially announced by PAGASA on March 23, signaling the conclusion of the amihan, or prevailing northeast monsoon, which had brought cooler temperatures nationwide.