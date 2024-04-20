^

'Piston 6' acquitted by Caloocan court

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
April 20, 2024 | 11:10am
This picture shows a photo of the "Piston 6".
PISTON / Facebook

MANILA, Philippines — The six jeepney drivers who were arrested in 2020 for protesting against the government's restrictions on their livelihood during the lockdown have been acquitted by the Caloocan Metropolitan Trial Court (MTC) Branch 83.

The Caloocan MTC, through Judge Marlo Bermejo Campanilla, granted the demurrer to evidence filed by the “Piston 6,” acquitting them of simple resistance and disobedience to authority, a charge under the Revised Penal Code.

 

Granting a demurrer to evidence is equivalent to an acquittal resulting from the court's examination, which determines that there is insufficient evidence following the filing of a demurrer.

The six jeepney drivers are: Severino Ramos, Arsenio Ymas, Wilson Ramilla, Ramon Paloma, Ruben Baylon and Elmer Cordero.

It could be recalled that they were arrested in June 2020 while holding a peaceful protest in Caloocan City. 

The drivers were protesting against what they perceived as unfair treatment by the administration of former President Rodrigo Duterte towards jeepneys, which were not allowed to resume their previous routes due to safety and health concerns.

During this time, the government loosed the health restrictions under General Community Quarantine (GCQ).

