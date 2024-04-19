OCD warns: Do not transact with brokers, fixers

MANILA, Philippines — The Office of Civil Defense (OCD) cautioned the public against some groups and individuals who are using the name of the agency and its officers for government transactions.

In an advisory, the OCD warned the public brokers and fixers are using the name of the agency, its officers or Administrator Undersecretary Ariel Nepomuceno, in transactions involving the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Fund applications and agency procurements.

The said schemers make the transactions appear legitimate by “using forged, falsified and fictitious documents,” according to the agency.

“We would like to caution everyone against the unscrupulous activities of these individuals. We urge the public to be vigilant and not to fall prey to their schemes,” Nepomuceno said.

“The OCD reminds the public that all transactions and/or issuance of any documents from the agency are being processed through its official channels and authorized personnel only,” he added.

It also encouraged the public to report any suspicious transactions to authorities.

The agency also said that it asked the National Bureau of Investigation to probe and arrest the alleged schemers. — Ian Laqui