No OFW casualties after heavy rains hit UAE, Oman

Philstar.com
April 18, 2024 | 3:26pm
No OFW casualties after heavy rains hit UAE, Oman
A car is left on a flooded street following heavy rains in Dubai early on April 17, 2024. Dubai, the Middle East's financial centre, has been paralysed by the torrential rain that caused floods across the UAE and Bahrain and left 18 dead in Oman on April 14 and 15.
AFP / Giuseppe Cacace

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) reported on Thursday that no Filipino overseas workers (OFWs) were injured or killed after record levels of rainfall lashed the United Arab Emirates and Oman. 

DMW said its Migrant Workers’ Offices (MWOs) and the Overseas Workers Welfare Offices (OWWAs) in the UAE are preparing to distribute relief goods to OFWs in Al Ain and Dubai. 

“MWO Dubai and Abu Dhabi are working closely with the Philippine Embassy and Consulate General and coordinating with Filipino communities to assist our OFWs,” the agency said. 

It added that there are no OFWs in Oman’s severely affected areas. 

Dubai’s highways were clogged by flooding and its major airport was in chaos, a day after up to 259.5 millimeters of rain, the most since records began 75 years ago, fell on the Gulf state. At least one person was killed.

The storm hit the UAE and Bahrain overnight on Monday and on Tuesday after previously battering Oman, where 19 people were killed. — Gaea Katreena Cabico with report from Agence France-Presse 

